golden lake ontario

This adorable boathouse in Ontario is the perfect romantic getaway

If you're looking to get out of the city with your significant other for a romantic getaway, it's not too late to plan a belated Valentine's Day weekend. This Airbnb rental located in Golden Lake is the perfect escape for any season.

golden lakeThis restored boathouse is adorned with fun decor like the vintage telephone booth out front, nautical-themed stained glass windows in the bathroom and bedroom, and lake-blue coloured appliances.

golden lakeThe boathouse offers pretty much anything you can ask for: toiletries, dishware and cooking supplies, towels, oven, stove, fridge, BBQ, and more. But, if you're looking for a TV for some Netflix and chill, you won't find one. This retreat encourages all guests to unplug and unwind.

golden lakeBut don't worry—there's Wifi, so you can still get those 'grams done.

golden lakeThe indoor fireplace will keep you and yours warm and cozy during the winter months, but the sandy beach just steps from the back deck along with the fire pit, pool, and kayaks also make it the ideal weekend trip for summer. 

golden lakeAfter you've spent the morning lounging around in your PJs (or nothing at all) there are tons of amazing hiking trails nearby to explore. Algonquin Park is only an hour's drive away, as is the epic Eagles Nest lookout point. The Airbnb hosts will even share their personal secret spots with you, says the listing. 

golden lakeThe boathouse is available year-round, has one bedroom with a queen bed, and is only $129/night. Be sure to follow it on Instagram for guests' stories and photos. 

Lead photo by

Airbnb

