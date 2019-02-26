Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
80 North Drive Toronto

House of the week: 80 North Drive

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Well if I win the lottery I know which house I’m going to buy! This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is a stunner.  Toronto architect Blake Millar designed it as an homage to Wright's Fallingwater.80 North Drive Toronto

Nestled into the top of a ravine, this place was BlogTO’s house of the week back in 2016. Since then, it’s gone through a couple of hands and gotten some much-needed repairs and updates. Although, it probably needs a few more.

80 North Drive TorontoThe listing says that the house comes with permits to renovate the pool, which makes me think that the pool needs renovation. There’s also plans for an addition and "interior revamp," including a basketball court, Gaban Yoku (a Japanese hot stone spa) and a second master bedroom.

80 North Drive TorontoThe interior of the house is modern, even for being built in 1973. It has an almost Japanese-garden-like vibe to it. With the floor-to-ceiling glass walls that offer scenic outdoor views at almost every corner, outdoor and indoor worlds blend seamlessly.  80 North Drive TorontoThe house is bathed in natural sunlight, spacious and open. And despite all the glass walls, the house is very private.  

80 North Drive TorontoThe open concept kitchen with English yew cabinetry is beautiful and overlooks the backyard, which has a pool.

80 North Drive TorontoThe sunken living room with the huge black fireplace is cozy, despite its minimalist design.

80 North Drive TorontoThe house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also has three decks, a sauna, fitness studio and a heated garage.80 North Drive Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 80 North Drive
  • Price: $5,500,000
  • Land Size: 50 x 465 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 13
  • Walk Score: 22  
  • Transit Score: 62
  • Listing agent:  Anna Vujovic
  • Listing ID: W4361233
80 North Drive TorontoGood For

Nature lovers. The house has a huge lot with lush tree-lined views at almost every turn thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, there’s an outdoor courtyard in the centre of the home.80 North Drive Toronto

Move On If

You’re not prepared to do an “interior revamp” after spending over $5 million on house. With all these plans and permits that come with the house, it seems it’s due for a serious update and for that kind of asking price, the only kind of renovations you’d think would be necessary might be some new paint.80 North Drive Toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Images via Zolo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto condo prices have shot up more than 12 per cent since last year

House of the week: 80 North Drive

The newest Toronto condos are now the size of walk in closets

You can now stay overnight at this mega mansion near Toronto

Sold! This Toronto home went for $306K over asking in six days

This is what U of T's stunning new landmark building will look like

Condo of the week: 43 Hanna Avenue

People in Toronto are afraid to move as rent prices skyrocket