House of the week: 80 North Drive

Well if I win the lottery I know which house I’m going to buy! This Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home is a stunner. Toronto architect Blake Millar designed it as an homage to Wright's Fallingwater.

Nestled into the top of a ravine, this place was BlogTO’s house of the week back in 2016. Since then, it’s gone through a couple of hands and gotten some much-needed repairs and updates. Although, it probably needs a few more.

The listing says that the house comes with permits to renovate the pool, which makes me think that the pool needs renovation. There’s also plans for an addition and "interior revamp," including a basketball court, Gaban Yoku (a Japanese hot stone spa) and a second master bedroom.

The interior of the house is modern, even for being built in 1973. It has an almost Japanese-garden-like vibe to it. With the floor-to-ceiling glass walls that offer scenic outdoor views at almost every corner, outdoor and indoor worlds blend seamlessly. The house is bathed in natural sunlight, spacious and open. And despite all the glass walls, the house is very private.

The open concept kitchen with English yew cabinetry is beautiful and overlooks the backyard, which has a pool.

The sunken living room with the huge black fireplace is cozy, despite its minimalist design.

The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also has three decks, a sauna, fitness studio and a heated garage.

Specs

Address: 80 North Drive

Price: $5,500,000

Land Size: 50 x 465 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 13

Walk Score: 22

Transit Score: 62

Listing agent: Anna Vujovic

Listing ID: W4361233

Good For

Nature lovers. The house has a huge lot with lush tree-lined views at almost every turn thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. Plus, there’s an outdoor courtyard in the centre of the home.

Move On If

You’re not prepared to do an “interior revamp” after spending over $5 million on house. With all these plans and permits that come with the house, it seems it’s due for a serious update and for that kind of asking price, the only kind of renovations you’d think would be necessary might be some new paint.