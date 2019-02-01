Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 43 minutes ago
46 fulton ave toronto

Sold! This Toronto home went for $191K above asking in under a week

This quaint home in the Danforth was snapped up very quickly. The four bedroom, three bathroom home is pretty standard in terms of semi-detached homes go, but what makes it irresistible is the gorgeous renovation it underwent.46 fulton ave torontoThe light oak hardwood flooring, the wood burning fireplace and the marble bathrooms all combine together to make a beautiful house.

46 fulton ave torontoThe living room and dining room are open plan. The space is bright thanks to two large bay windows.

46 fulton ave torontoThe kitchen is at the back of the house and was renovated with shiny new stainless steel appliances. It’s a decent size but not big enough to be eat-in.

46 fulton ave torontoThere are four main bedrooms, all are bright and have enough room for a double or queen size bed.

46 fulton ave torontoBut the big downside to this house is the lack of storage. Most bedrooms don't have a closet, even the master suite, which means you need to buy wardrobes and that eats up precious room in the not-so-spacious bedrooms.  

46 fulton ave torontoThe master suite does have a nice new en suite bathroom. The other bedrooms all have to share one bathroom.

46 fulton ave torontoThe home also has a basement suite that has a kitchen and a bedroom. It’s also been recently renovated so it would make a decent apartment suite to rent out if you wanted to play landlord.

46 fulton ave torontoThere isn’t a lot of outdoor space. The backyard is a small patio area and it's not the most inviting, but you’re steps away from Todmorden Mills Park.46 fulton ave toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 46 Fulton Ave.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 +1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 18 x 90 feet
  • Realtor: Claudio Cerrito, Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $1,299,000
  • Sold for: $1,490,00046 fulton ave toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s one of those houses that isn’t controversial in any way. It’s just a very nice house and that means tons of people are interested in it. So I’m really not surprised it went for what it did and as quickly as it did.46 fulton ave toronto

Was it worth it?

Meh, they did a great job at renovating it and the basement can easily be rented out for extra income. Not to mention it’s in a great location, just steps from the Danforth and the parks, but there's some serious deal breakers.46 fulton ave toronto

Lead photo by

Red Home Media

