Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
43 dingwall avenue toronto

Sold! This Toronto home went for $306K over asking in six days

While the experts may say the housing market is cooling down, this place proves that it’s not really that cold yet. This place sold for over a million dollars in under a week!

43 dingwall avenue torontoThe home is nothing special. Honestly, it’s pretty boring by interior design standards. The living room and dining room are open concept but the lack of windows in this house make it kind of drab.

43 dingwall avenue torontoThe whole house is a bit of an alley, that almost seems to narrow the further you go back.

43 dingwall avenue torontoThe kitchen is off the dining room and has lots of storage space but the laminate counters make it seem a bit dated. An update might bring some life to the narrow kitchen.

43 dingwall avenue torontoThen, you pass through a narrow office to a small room at the back of the house with a wood stove and a walk-out into the backyard. The wood stove is nice, but this room is very tiny.

43 dingwall avenue torontoThe backyard is just a patch of grass and a patio. It's fairly basic, but at least there's some outdoor space. 

43 dingwall avenue torontoThere are three bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a nice bay window, which lets a lot of light in.

43 dingwall avenue torontoThe basement has an extra bedroom, and some extra living space as well.

43 dingwall avenue torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 43 Dingwall Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 14.64 x 102 feet
  • Realtor: Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $799,000
  • Sold for: $1,105,00043 dingwall avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Location and renovation potential. It’s not the most exciting house to look at now but with a couple of upgrades, an extra window or two and some landscaping, this house could be pretty alright.  43 dingwall avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

No. It’s small and narrow, not that bright, and needs a decent amount of work. Also, it doesn’t even come with a hot water tank, which you’d think would be a given.  43 dingwall avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Images via HouseSigma 

