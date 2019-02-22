Sold! This Toronto home went for $306K over asking in six days

While the experts may say the housing market is cooling down, this place proves that it’s not really that cold yet. This place sold for over a million dollars in under a week!

The home is nothing special. Honestly, it’s pretty boring by interior design standards. The living room and dining room are open concept but the lack of windows in this house make it kind of drab.

The whole house is a bit of an alley, that almost seems to narrow the further you go back.

The kitchen is off the dining room and has lots of storage space but the laminate counters make it seem a bit dated. An update might bring some life to the narrow kitchen.

Then, you pass through a narrow office to a small room at the back of the house with a wood stove and a walk-out into the backyard. The wood stove is nice, but this room is very tiny.

The backyard is just a patch of grass and a patio. It's fairly basic, but at least there's some outdoor space.

There are three bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom has a nice bay window, which lets a lot of light in.

The basement has an extra bedroom, and some extra living space as well.

The Essentials

Address: 43 Dingwall Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 14.64 x 102 feet

Realtor: Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd.

Hit the market at: $799,000

Sold for: $1,105,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Location and renovation potential. It’s not the most exciting house to look at now but with a couple of upgrades, an extra window or two and some landscaping, this house could be pretty alright.

Was it worth it?

No. It’s small and narrow, not that bright, and needs a decent amount of work. Also, it doesn’t even come with a hot water tank, which you’d think would be a given.