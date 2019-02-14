Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
238 davenport road toronto

Condo of the week: 238 Davenport Road

This condo is total bachelor-pad-goals. The soaring 18-foot ceilings and the cozy fireplace juxtaposed with the cold concrete pillars make me imagine a Harvey Specter-type living here.238 davenport road torontoThe main floor is open concept. It’s sleek and modern. The large windows let lots of natural light flood into the space.

238 davenport road torontoThe glass and wood accents throughout are dramatic in their effects but tie the whole apartment together.

238 davenport road torontoThe kitchen is spacious and minimalist. I like the Scandinavian-style shelving that divides the kitchen from the dining room.

238 davenport road torontoThe one and only bedroom is up a flight of floating stairs.

238 davenport road torontoThe room is massive and comes with a large walk-in closet that could house all your suits, as well as a spa-like en suite bathroom.

238 davenport road torontoThe condo also has some outdoor space in the form of a balcony.238 davenport road toronto

Specs
  • Address: #302 – 238 Davenport Road
  • Price: $2,950,000
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 93    
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,524.12 monthly
  • Listing agent: James Warren
  • Listing ID: C4353377
238 davenport road torontoGood For

Living out your Harvey Specter bachelor-pad dreams.238 davenport road toronto

Move On If

You're looking for more of a Rachel Zane kinda place. 238 davenport road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

jameswarren.ca

