Condo of the week: 238 Davenport Road
This condo is total bachelor-pad-goals. The soaring 18-foot ceilings and the cozy fireplace juxtaposed with the cold concrete pillars make me imagine a Harvey Specter-type living here.The main floor is open concept. It’s sleek and modern. The large windows let lots of natural light flood into the space.
The glass and wood accents throughout are dramatic in their effects but tie the whole apartment together.
The kitchen is spacious and minimalist. I like the Scandinavian-style shelving that divides the kitchen from the dining room.
The one and only bedroom is up a flight of floating stairs.
The room is massive and comes with a large walk-in closet that could house all your suits, as well as a spa-like en suite bathroom.
The condo also has some outdoor space in the form of a balcony.
Living out your Harvey Specter bachelor-pad dreams.
You're looking for more of a Rachel Zane kinda place.
