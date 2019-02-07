Condo of the week: 295 Davenport Road

While this condo has a weird layout, it’s totally working. The three-bed, three-bath suite inside an art deco conversion is one of the more funky apartments I’ve seen in awhile. The main floor is open concept, and while the space isn’t the brightest (as there’s only one small wall of windows), there’s plenty of built-in lighting so it doesn’t feel like you’re in a dungeon.

The living room is cozy with a fireplace, and the kitchen is spacious.

The bedrooms are upstairs. The fact that this condo is spread out over two levels makes it feel more like a home than a condo.

The master bedroom has an en suite with a Jacuzzi tub, along with a walk-out to the balcony.

The other two bedrooms are roomy and one has been converted into an office.

There’s more light upstairs thanks to the skylight and the large patio doors that let light flood into the spaces.

Specs

Address: #208 – 295 Davenport Road

Price: $2,475,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 95

Maintenance Fees: $1,674.32 monthly

Listing agent: Boris Kholodov

Listing ID: C4349283

Good For

Pretending you’re Belle from Beauty and the Beast every time you get a book or bottle of wine.

Move On If

You want a more conventional layout.