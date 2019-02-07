Real Estate
295 davenport road toronto

Condo of the week: 295 Davenport Road

While this condo has a weird layout, it’s totally working. The three-bed, three-bath suite inside an art deco conversion is one of the more funky apartments I’ve seen in awhile.295 davenport road torontoThe main floor is open concept, and while the space isn’t the brightest (as there’s only one small wall of windows), there’s plenty of built-in lighting so it doesn’t feel like you’re in a dungeon.

295 davenport road torontoThe living room is cozy with a fireplace, and the kitchen is spacious.

295 davenport road torontoThe bedrooms are upstairs. The fact that this condo is spread out over two levels makes it feel more like a home than a condo.  

295 davenport road torontoThe master bedroom has an en suite with a Jacuzzi tub, along with a walk-out to the balcony.

295 davenport road torontoThe other two bedrooms are roomy and one has been converted into an office.

295 davenport road torontoThere’s more light upstairs thanks to the skylight and the large patio doors that let light flood into the spaces.295 davenport road toronto

Specs
  • Address: #208 – 295 Davenport Road
  • Price: $2,475,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 95
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,674.32 monthly
  • Listing agent: Boris Kholodov
  Listing ID: C4349283
Good For

Pretending you’re Belle from Beauty and the Beast every time you get a book or bottle of wine.295 davenport road toronto

Move On If

You want a more conventional layout.295 davenport road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week.

Lead photo by

Images via agentboris.com

