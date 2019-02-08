Sold! This Toronto townhouse went for $1.1M under asking

This place was first listed at almost $7 million, which seems absurd for a less than 20-foot wide lot. But the fact that it’s right in the heart of Yorkville and has 1,000 feet of private outdoor living space makes this place a rare find.

That being said, I’m not surprised it went for under asking. The most beautiful thing about this place is the four-storey spiral staircase. The rest of the townhouse is nice, but doesn't particularly stand out.

There are three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The kitchen is fitted with top-of-the-line appliances, but the dark cabinets make the entire thing look a bit gloomy.

The bedrooms are bright with large windows. The master bedroom comes with a large walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. But again, like the rest of the house, they're not particularly stunning.

The house also boasts an elevator (so you don’t have to climb all those stairs), a two-car garage, and as previously mentioned, tons of outdoor space: a 550-square-foot roof terrace, a 350-square-foot gated private courtyard and a 100-square-foot covered balcony. Oh, and there’s a hot tub, if all that wasn't enough.

The Essentials

Address: 117 Scollard Street

Type: Townhouse

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 19.42 x 81.59 feet

Realtor: Chestnut Park Realty

Hit the market at: $6,800,000

Sold for: $5,700,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Location, location, location.

Was it worth it?

While it’s not my style, I can appreciate the fact that it’s a lovely home in a prime location. Also, the fact that whoever bought it managed to get it for more than a $1 million under asking must have them feeling pretty smug.