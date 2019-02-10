What a $10 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Real estate in Toronto is getting ever-pricier in 2019. The average price for a detached home in the city reached $840,100 last month, and January new home sales were the lowest they've been since 2009. That's probably because most people don't have a whopping starting budget of $10 million—if they did, this is what they could be buying.

Here's what a $10 million home in Toronto looks like vs. other cities.

Toronto - $8,999,000 CAD

Tucked away in this Etobicoke enclave off Royal York Road is this exclusive four-bedroom home surrounded by nature. Dwarfed by trees, this two-storey estate spans 1.32 acres, and has a backyard that extends right into ravines of Douglas Ford Park. Make sure to save room in the budget for at least $1,500 in property taxes per month.

Montreal, Quebec - $9,998,000 CAD

This luxurious seven-bedroom home comes with its own elevator, a heated driveway for up to ten cars, a heated outdoor pool, and a cinema room with a gas fireplace. It's basically a castle: built in 1912, it even comes equipped with a gated private entrance.

Vancouver, British Columbia - $9,880,000 CAD

Located in West Vancouver's residential neighbourhood of Kerrisdale, this five-bedroom home is one of the newer builds mixed in with the area's older bungalows. Built in 2017, it comes with a media room, 11-foot ceilings, in-home theatre and billiard room.

Los Angeles, California - $9,282,546 CAD

Whoever buys this Spanish tiled-roof home in L.A.'s Los Feliz neighbourhood is being encouraged to AirBnb the four (out of eight) bedrooms that are currently vacant, meaning half the rooms here already have tenants. Not a bad idea to inhabit one of those rooms and let the rent pay for itself.

Nantucket, Massachusetts - $9,229,443 CAD

The quintessential rich person's act of summering in Cape Cod doesn't get much easier than if you live in this idyllic home off of Main Street. With five bedrooms, it also has a whopping five fireplaces and a landscaped patio with a pool too.

Houston, Texas - $9,952,190 CAD

This Mediterranean-style house has an epic layout, with 20-foot ceilings, archways and marble floors welcoming you at the grand entrance. Spanning almost an acre, its resort-style backyard even comes with a pool, hot tub, and a luxurious cabana with a rain curtain.

Barcelona, Spain - $8,952,488 CAD

Located in one of Barcelona's fanciest residential areas, Zona Alta, this six bedroom home's standout feature is its living room, which comes with a fireplace and is surrounded by a rooftop terrace that gives residents an amazing view southward.

Montreux, Switzerland - $9,931,284 CAD

This elegant home sits in one of the most coveted and quietest areas in this Swiss resort town. Offering incredible views of Lake Geneva, the unique set up here links two 3.5-room apartments—each with their own entrances—via elevator.

Dubai, UAE - $9,311,209 CAD

You'll be living in n Beverly Hills of Dubai (I mean, the area's called Emirates Hills) if you decide to purchase this landscaped villa with seven modern bedrooms. Each comes with its own en-suite shower room, with a beautiful outdoor seating area to entertain guests. Please try to free the princess while you're there.