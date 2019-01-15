Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
House of the week: 99 Old Colony Road

House of the week: 99 Old Colony Road

This house looks less like a house and more like an embassy for some European country, or at least from the outside.

Inside is no less opulent. Everything from the fairytale staircase, to the gleaming marble and the intricate crown mouldings that are featured in almost every room, screams decadence.

Probably the most stunning room in the house is the foyer which leads right into the grand inner foyer, with the grand piano smack in the middle of it. The entire thing looks like it's staged for a film and I'm here for it.

The other principal rooms in the house are exactly how you'd imagine any European-style mansion, filled with antique furniture with a large chandelier and more.

The kitchen is huge and has all the prerequisite top-of-the-line appliances for, I'm assuming, a personal chef to cook in.

The study is cozy with rich built-in wood bookshelves and a fireplace.

The home has five bedrooms, all of which are kind of uninspiring as far as mansion bedrooms go. There's nothing spectacular about them and they almost seem too big for furniture to fill.

But bedroom disappointment aside, there's tons of luxury perks to this house including an indoor swimming pool and your very own private tennis court.

Specs
  • Address: 99 Old Colony Road
  • Price: $10,500,000
  • Lot Size: 101 x 296 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 9
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 21
  • Transit Score: 65
  • Listing agent: Fran Bennett
  • Listing agent: Fran Bennett
  • Listing ID: C427691
Good For

That country club lifestyle. You're already two staples down, now all you need is like a putting green and you have your very own private country club.

Move On If

You aren't fussed about a tennis court, indoor swimming pools or European-style architecture.

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Trilogy Agents

