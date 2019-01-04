Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
955 queen st w toronto

Sold! Chocolate Company loft goes for $89K above asking

Hard lofts are rare in this city. Nice ones are even harder to come by. So it’s no surprise this one went for over asking and sold in under two weeks.

955 queen st w torontoThe space has all the things you could want from a hard loft: loads of exposed brick, soaring ceilings, exposed ducts and beams. It’s also a corner unit with huge windows so there’s lots of natural light.

955 queen st w torontoThe unit is mostly open concept with the kitchen, living and dining area all being in one big space.

955 queen st w torontoThere are two bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and bright and has a decent sized walk-in closet.

955 queen st w torontoThe second bedroom is big enough to fit a double bed but anyone with OCD is going to be twitching over the mismatched bricks.

955 queen st w torontoThe only huge downside to this place is the lack of outdoor space, but there are Juliette balconies and Trinity Bellwoods park is across the street if you’re craving grass.

The Essentials
  • Address: #319 – 995 Queen St. W
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 1000-1199 square feet
  • Realtor: Daniel Greenbaum, Forest Hill Real Estate 
  • Hit the market at: $999,999
  • Sold for: $1,089,000955 queen st w toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It has exposed brick and wood beams. That’s like catnip for hipster millennials.955 queen st w toronto

Was it worth it?

I get that this is one of the trendiest hoods in Toronto and hard lofts are really trendy right now, but is a 1,000 square-foot condo with virtually no outdoor space worth more than $1 million? I’m not so sure.955 queen st w toronto

Lead photo by

Daniel Greenbaum

