Sold! Chocolate Company loft goes for $89K above asking

Hard lofts are rare in this city. Nice ones are even harder to come by. So it’s no surprise this one went for over asking and sold in under two weeks.

The space has all the things you could want from a hard loft: loads of exposed brick, soaring ceilings, exposed ducts and beams. It’s also a corner unit with huge windows so there’s lots of natural light.

The unit is mostly open concept with the kitchen, living and dining area all being in one big space.

There are two bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious and bright and has a decent sized walk-in closet.

The second bedroom is big enough to fit a double bed but anyone with OCD is going to be twitching over the mismatched bricks.

The only huge downside to this place is the lack of outdoor space, but there are Juliette balconies and Trinity Bellwoods park is across the street if you’re craving grass.

The Essentials

Address: #319 – 995 Queen St. W

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 1000-1199 square feet

Realtor: Daniel Greenbaum, Forest Hill Real Estate

Hit the market at: $999,999

Sold for: $1,089,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It has exposed brick and wood beams. That’s like catnip for hipster millennials.

Was it worth it?

I get that this is one of the trendiest hoods in Toronto and hard lofts are really trendy right now, but is a 1,000 square-foot condo with virtually no outdoor space worth more than $1 million? I’m not so sure.