Sold! This is what a $4.6M condo looks like in Toronto

With huge floor-to-ceiling windows, panoramic views and luxurious touches throughout, it’s hard not to find this place shockingly beautiful, but equally shockingly expensive.

Selling for $4.6 million this place is one of the more expensive condos in a city where $1 million condos are standard.

The unit is open plan, spacious and filled with natural light. The living room is stunning with unobstructed views of the city.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with marble counters and custom cabinetry.

I love the built-in bookshelves in the living room and dining room, which are a dream come true for any avid bookworm.

The master bedroom is large with custom built closets, a spacious en suite and a walk-out balcony. You know, standard stuff for luxury condos.

The Essentials

Address: #1803 – 88 Davenport Road

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 2,500–2,749 square feet

Realtor: Royal LePage / J & D Division, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $4,784,500

Sold for: $4,600,000

Why it sold for what it did?

This condo is in a luxury apartment building in Yorkville, has three parking spaces, and a private wine cellar.

Was it worth it?

With this place you’re kind of paying more for the premium condo building than the actual apartment. So if you take away all the frills it’s still a nice condo but I don’t think it’s $4.6 million nice.