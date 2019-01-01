Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
52 burrows avenue toronto

House of the week: 52 Burrows Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 15 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This new build is back on the market for a little less than the first time around. Originally it was up for sale in July at $2,695,000, and now it’s $2,685,000. Not the biggest price drop, but every little bit helps.52 burrows avenue toronto

This home is built with a modernist style, so it’s all clean lines, luxury finishes and an overarching minimalist aesthetic. The main floor is open plan and flooded with natural lights thanks to the giant floor-to-ceiling windows, which also do a wonderful job of blending outside and inside together.

52 burrows avenue torontoThe living room has a stunning full slab of marble fireplace that truly makes a statement.

52 burrows avenue torontoThe kitchen is striking with how minimalist and modern it is.

52 burrows avenue torontoThe home has four bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is super bright with a wall of windows. It also has a built-in TV unit, two walk-in closets and a sitting area.

52 burrows avenue torontoThe bathrooms are luxurious with spa-like features.

52 burrows avenue torontoThe house also comes with a gym, a built-in screen with a projector, a wine rack feature wall and not one, but two laundry rooms!

52 burrows avenue torontoThe backyard is spacious with a patio, mature trees, landscaping, green space and an outdoor fireplace. What more could you want?

Specs
  • Address: 52 Burrows Avenue
  • Price: $2,685,000
  • Lot Size: 50 x 110.2 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 31
  • Transit Score: 66
  • Listing agent: Gregory Tautt
  • Listing ID: W432169652 burrows avenue toronto
Good For

The environmentally conscious. This home has tons of eco-friendly features, like hydrostatic heating in the basement, that will satisfy your wallet and moral qualms.52 burrows avenue toronto

Move On If

You’d rather be closer to downtown and amenities. Etobicoke, while still technically on the subway line, is very car dependent and you’ll definitely have a commute.52 burrows avenue toronto

Lead photo by

416dreamhome.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 52 Burrows Avenue

Sold! This is what a $3M Toronto home looks like

Condo of the week: 73 McCaul Street

Rental of the week: 778 Broadview Avenue

House of the week: 170 Howland Avenue

This is what a $600K house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Sold! Toronto home goes for $363K over asking

Condo of the week: 29 Queens Quay East