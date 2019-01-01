House of the week: 52 Burrows Avenue

This new build is back on the market for a little less than the first time around. Originally it was up for sale in July at $2,695,000, and now it’s $2,685,000. Not the biggest price drop, but every little bit helps.

This home is built with a modernist style, so it’s all clean lines, luxury finishes and an overarching minimalist aesthetic. The main floor is open plan and flooded with natural lights thanks to the giant floor-to-ceiling windows, which also do a wonderful job of blending outside and inside together.

The living room has a stunning full slab of marble fireplace that truly makes a statement.

The kitchen is striking with how minimalist and modern it is.

The home has four bedrooms upstairs. The master bedroom is super bright with a wall of windows. It also has a built-in TV unit, two walk-in closets and a sitting area.

The bathrooms are luxurious with spa-like features.

The house also comes with a gym, a built-in screen with a projector, a wine rack feature wall and not one, but two laundry rooms!

The backyard is spacious with a patio, mature trees, landscaping, green space and an outdoor fireplace. What more could you want?

Specs

Address: 52 Burrows Avenue

Price: $2,685,000

Lot Size: 50 x 110.2 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 31

Transit Score: 66

Listing agent: Gregory Tautt

Listing ID: W4321696

Good For

The environmentally conscious. This home has tons of eco-friendly features, like hydrostatic heating in the basement, that will satisfy your wallet and moral qualms.

Move On If

You’d rather be closer to downtown and amenities. Etobicoke, while still technically on the subway line, is very car dependent and you’ll definitely have a commute.