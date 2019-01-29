Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
442 heath st e toronto

House of the week: 442 Heath Street East

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The listing calls this place a “modern masterpiece” and they aren’t lying. It’s stunning! This house is so impeccably designed that for a moment I thought it was one of those digital mock ups of a home, rather than the real deal.442 heath st e torontoThe home was designed by Sixteen Degrees architecture firm. It’s bright and open with high ceilings, huge glass windows and white oak floors.  

442 heath st e torontoThe kitchen is sophisticated and minimalist with marble countertops and a huge island. The brass fixtures are very trendy and contrast beautifully with the dark grey cabinetry.

442 heath st e torontoTouches like the wood-burning fireplace make this place cozier than your average minimalist modern home.

442 heath st e torontoThe main floor is also features an office, mudroom and powder room, along with your requisite principal rooms

442 heath st e torontoThe bedrooms are upstairs, each with their own en suite.

442 heath st e torontoThe master bedroom is a bit hallway-ish in its layout but spectacular nonetheless. There’s even in a fireplace in the room should you want to add that touch of hygge.

442 heath st e torontoIt also has a large walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom.

442 heath st e torontoThere’s more living room in the basement with recreation room, guest suite, games room, exercise room, and my personal favourite: a wine cellar.

442 heath st e torontoAs for outdoor space, the backyard is no less luxurious than the interior of the home. There’s a pool, two cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and enough trees to make your backyard a private oasis.  442 heath st e toronto

Specs
Good For

A family. This home is an ideal family home, with tons of space, an amazing backyard and it’s steps to the ravine and bike trails. Not to mention this home is close to some of the best private schools, and it’s a short commute to downtown.442 heath st e toronto

Move On If

You’re not a fan of modern builds. This house, while gorgeous, doesn’t have the charm and character of an old Victorian or Georgian house.442 heath st e toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

heapsestrin.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 442 Heath Street East

Toronto ranked first in North America for most construction cranes in the sky

New map charts Toronto home and condo prices by TTC station

This might be the cheapest rent in Toronto

Sold! This Toronto suite went for $1M over asking

This is the most popular neighbourhood to live in Toronto

Condo of the week: 1173 Dundas Street East

Rental of the week: 215 Queen Street West