House of the week: 442 Heath Street East

The listing calls this place a “modern masterpiece” and they aren’t lying. It’s stunning! This house is so impeccably designed that for a moment I thought it was one of those digital mock ups of a home, rather than the real deal. The home was designed by Sixteen Degrees architecture firm. It’s bright and open with high ceilings, huge glass windows and white oak floors.

The kitchen is sophisticated and minimalist with marble countertops and a huge island. The brass fixtures are very trendy and contrast beautifully with the dark grey cabinetry.

Touches like the wood-burning fireplace make this place cozier than your average minimalist modern home.

The main floor is also features an office, mudroom and powder room, along with your requisite principal rooms

The bedrooms are upstairs, each with their own en suite.

The master bedroom is a bit hallway-ish in its layout but spectacular nonetheless. There’s even in a fireplace in the room should you want to add that touch of hygge.

It also has a large walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom.

There’s more living room in the basement with recreation room, guest suite, games room, exercise room, and my personal favourite: a wine cellar.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is no less luxurious than the interior of the home. There’s a pool, two cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and enough trees to make your backyard a private oasis.

Specs

Address: 442 Heath St. E

Price: $7,650,000

Lot Size: 43 x 240 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 57

Transit Score: 59

Listing agent: Cailey Heaps Estrin

Listing ID: C4342001

Good For

A family. This home is an ideal family home, with tons of space, an amazing backyard and it’s steps to the ravine and bike trails. Not to mention this home is close to some of the best private schools, and it’s a short commute to downtown.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of modern builds. This house, while gorgeous, doesn’t have the charm and character of an old Victorian or Georgian house.