House of the week: 435 Valermo Drive

There’s something so soothing about these modern homes. The clean crisp lines, the minimalist decor and bright, airy spaces give the home an almost spa-like zen feel.

Situated in Etobicoke is this custom open concept home. The main floor is open plan with lots of natural light thanks to the large windows and the skylights.

The kitchen is large enough that the whole family can fit without being on top of one another, plus the fact that it opens into the living room means it’s ideal for dinner parties.

My favourite parts of the house are the floating wood staircase and the eight-foot gas fireplace in the living room. Both are stunning.

Upstairs are the three main bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious but plain. It has a walk-in closet, a Juliette balcony and an en suite bathroom.

The only downside with the en suite is there’s no bathtub, which could be a deal breaker for bubble bath enthusiasts.

There’s more living space in the basement and the backyard has a large deck and lots of lawn space. No word on whether the trampoline comes with the house though.

Specs

Address: 435 Valermo Drive

Price: $1,499,000

Lot Size: 24.11 x 138.16 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 61

Transit Score: 58

Listing agent: Victoria Bekris

Listing ID: W4297200

Good For

Shopping. This house is right between Sherway Gardens and Dixie Outlet Mall, so you can have both premium and discount shopping just a stone’s throw away.

Move On If

You want something with a little more character. While modern homes are nice for fresh starts they certainly don’t have the charm of an old home.