Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
435 valermo drive toronto

House of the week: 435 Valermo Drive

There’s something so soothing about these modern homes. The clean crisp lines, the minimalist decor and bright, airy spaces give the home an almost spa-like zen feel.435 valermo drive toronto

Situated in Etobicoke is this custom open concept home. The main floor is open plan with lots of natural light thanks to the large windows and the skylights.

435 valermo drive torontoThe kitchen is large enough that the whole family can fit without being on top of one another, plus the fact that it opens into the living room means it’s ideal for dinner parties.

435 valermo drive torontoMy favourite parts of the house are the floating wood staircase and the eight-foot gas fireplace in the living room. Both are stunning.

435 valermo drive torontoUpstairs are the three main bedrooms. The master bedroom is spacious but plain. It has a walk-in closet, a Juliette balcony and an en suite bathroom.

435 valermo drive torontoThe only downside with the en suite is there’s no bathtub, which could be a deal breaker for bubble bath enthusiasts.

435 valermo drive torontoThere’s more living space in the basement and the backyard has a large deck and lots of lawn space. No word on whether the trampoline comes with the house though.435 valermo drive toronto

Specs
  • Address: 435 Valermo Drive
  • Price: $1,499,000
  • Lot Size: 24.11 x 138.16 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 61
  • Transit Score: 58
  • Listing agent: Victoria Bekris
  • Listing ID: W4297200435 valermo drive toronto
Good For

Shopping. This house is right between Sherway Gardens and Dixie Outlet Mall, so you can have both premium and discount shopping just a stone’s throw away.435 valermo drive toronto

Move On If

You want something with a little more character. While modern homes are nice for fresh starts they certainly don’t have the charm of an old home.435 valermo drive toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week.

Lead photo by

Property Spaces

