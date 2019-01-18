Sold! This home sold for $131K above asking

This house isn’t a stunner but it’s got lots of potential. This old semi-detached Victorian home is a perfect starter home, especially priced at $779,000. The main floor has the living room, dining room and kitchen at the back. The hardwood floors are nice and the rooms are decently spacious and bright.

The kitchen has cabinets that might not be attractive to everyone, but the space is big enough to have an eat-in breakfast table.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms. They’re well-proportioned and have large windows that let in lots of natural light. One of the bedrooms has a cool old ceiling which reminds me of the bars with old tin ceilings.

The definite problem areas of the house are the bathrooms, which are horribly outdated. The basement is also unfinished and there's no parking or any real outdoor space.

The Essentials

Address: 325 Concord Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 16 x 61.50 feet

Realtor: Kate Watson

Hit the market at: $779,000

Sold for: $910,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s an old Victorian in a prime location and it wasn’t even listed at an astronomical price like most of these types homes have been. It’s no wonder it was snapped up in under a week.

Was it worth it?

Oh absolutely! This house is perfect for flipping. You pretty much just need to do an IKEA reno of the bathrooms and slap on a new coat of paint and it will be good to go for at least $1.5 million.