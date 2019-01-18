Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 57 minutes ago
325 concord avenue toronto

Sold! This home sold for $131K above asking

This house isn’t a stunner but it’s got lots of potential. This old semi-detached Victorian home is a perfect starter home, especially priced at $779,000.325 concord avenue torontoThe main floor has the living room, dining room and kitchen at the back. The hardwood floors are nice and the rooms are decently spacious and bright.

325 concord avenue torontoThe kitchen has cabinets that might not be attractive to everyone, but the space is big enough to have an eat-in breakfast table.

325 concord avenue torontoUpstairs are the three bedrooms. They’re well-proportioned and have large windows that let in lots of natural light.325 concord avenue torontoOne of the bedrooms has a cool old ceiling which reminds me of the bars with old tin ceilings.

325 concord avenue torontoThe definite problem areas of the house are the bathrooms, which are horribly outdated. The basement is also unfinished and there's no parking or any real outdoor space. 325 concord avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 325 Concord Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 16 x 61.50 feet
  • Realtor: Kate Watson
  • Hit the market at: $779,000
  • Sold for: $910,000325 concord avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s an old Victorian in a prime location and it wasn’t even listed at an astronomical price like most of these types homes have been. It’s no wonder it was snapped up in under a week.325 concord avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

Oh absolutely! This house is perfect for flipping. You pretty much just need to do an IKEA reno of the bathrooms and slap on a new coat of paint and it will be good to go for at least $1.5 million.325 concord avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Kate Watson

