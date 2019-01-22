Condo of the week: 22 Wellesley Street East

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
22 wellesley st e toronto

Sometimes it’s fun to see how the other half live. This Wellesley St. East condo is listed for over $3 million, which is really priced for the rich and famous… or Russian Oligarchs, maybe.22 wellesley st e torontoThe condo is massive with 3,200 square feet of living space, plus an additional 800 square feet of terrace space that has sweeping views of the city.

22 wellesley st e torontoThe polished concrete ceilings and marble accents throughout give the condo a unique look that is rare in most places in the city.

22 wellesley st e torontoThe layout is open plan with a large kitchen, wet bar, dining area and living room, making this place perfect for any kind of party you might want to host.

22 wellesley st e torontoThe master bedroom is stunning with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city.

22 wellesley st e torontoPlus, the en suite is huge and very spa-like with a deep soaker tub, big walk-in shower and beautiful wood finishes.22 wellesley st e toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH01 – 22 Wellesley Street E
  • Price: $3,098,000
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 99    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,615.40 monthly
  • Listing agent: Ning Ouyang
  • Listing ID: C432726422 wellesley st e toronto
Good For

Hosting parties. With the large kitchen, dining room and wet bar, plus the awesome patio with two gas hookups, this condo is ideal for some classy dinner parties, casual BBQs and fancy cocktail events.22 wellesley st e toronto

Move On If

You’d prefer something with a bit more warmth. All the concrete and marble doesn't make for the coziest of spaces.22 wellesley st e toronto

