Condo of the week: 22 Wellesley Street East

Sometimes it’s fun to see how the other half live. This Wellesley St. East condo is listed for over $3 million, which is really priced for the rich and famous… or Russian Oligarchs, maybe. The condo is massive with 3,200 square feet of living space, plus an additional 800 square feet of terrace space that has sweeping views of the city.

The polished concrete ceilings and marble accents throughout give the condo a unique look that is rare in most places in the city.

The layout is open plan with a large kitchen, wet bar, dining area and living room, making this place perfect for any kind of party you might want to host.

The master bedroom is stunning with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the city.

Plus, the en suite is huge and very spa-like with a deep soaker tub, big walk-in shower and beautiful wood finishes.

Specs

Address: #PH01 – 22 Wellesley Street E

Price: $3,098,000

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $2,615.40 monthly

Listing agent: Ning Ouyang

Listing ID: C4327264

Good For

Hosting parties. With the large kitchen, dining room and wet bar, plus the awesome patio with two gas hookups, this condo is ideal for some classy dinner parties, casual BBQs and fancy cocktail events.

Move On If

You’d prefer something with a bit more warmth. All the concrete and marble doesn't make for the coziest of spaces.