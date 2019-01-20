Sold! This Toronto suite sold for $1M above asking

It’s clear that octogenarians lived here. Everything about this place screams "grandparent's condo." What isn’t clear is why it went for $1 million over asking price in a week. The three-bed, three-bath condo is spacious but not the brightest. The layout is open concept and there have been a fair number of upgrades done.

The kitchen has been upgraded and is nice enough with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a five-piece en suite. But nothing about this place seems worth the price tag. The best part about this entire condo is the outdoor space.

There are three walk-outs to 63 feet of private terrace space with perennial plantings and an unobstructed view over the lush Rosedale area. But even the better than average outdoor space, isn’t that amazing.

The Essentials

Address: #714 – 20 Scrivener Sq.

Type: Condo

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 2,008 square feet

Realtor: Sutton Group

Hit the market at: $2,950,000

Sold for: $3,950,000

Why it sold for what it did?

I honestly have no idea. I’m stumped.

Was it worth it?

No! Just because it’s a lower penthouse suite in a decent building in Rosedale doesn’t make it worth almost $4 million. Comparable units in this building have gone for just over $2 million.