Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
20 scrivener square toronto

Sold! This Toronto suite sold for $1M above asking

It’s clear that octogenarians lived here. Everything about this place screams "grandparent's condo." What isn’t clear is why it went for $1 million over asking price in a week.20 scrivener square torontoThe three-bed, three-bath condo is spacious but not the brightest. The layout is open concept and there have been a fair number of upgrades done.

20 scrivener square torontoThe kitchen has been upgraded and is nice enough with granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

20 scrivener square torontoThe master bedroom has two walk-in closets and a five-piece en suite. But nothing about this place seems worth the price tag. The best part about this entire condo is the outdoor space.

20 scrivener square torontoThere are three walk-outs to 63 feet of private terrace space with perennial plantings and an unobstructed view over the lush Rosedale area. But even the better than average outdoor space, isn’t that amazing.20 scrivener square toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: #714 – 20 Scrivener Sq.
  • Type: Condo
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 2,008 square feet
  • Realtor: Sutton Group
  • Hit the market at: $2,950,000
  • Sold for: $3,950,00020 scrivener square toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

I honestly have no idea. I’m stumped.20 scrivener square toronto

Was it worth it?

No! Just because it’s a lower penthouse suite in a decent building in Rosedale doesn’t make it worth almost $4 million. Comparable units in this building have gone for just over $2 million.20 scrivener square toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Sutton Group

