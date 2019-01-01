Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
1 balmoral avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 1 Balmoral Avenue

This boutique building was once named one of Toronto’s top condos by Toronto Star architecture critic Christopher Hume, and it’s easy to see why. The penthouse suite boasts 10-foot ceilings, stunning domed windows and beautiful hardwood floors.

1 balmoral avenue torontoThe living room, dining room and office space are open concept. The huge windows provide lots of natural light and the wall of mirrors makes the office space seem larger than it is.

1 balmoral avenue torontoThe kitchen is sectioned off from the rest of the unit, which, for those who like fragrant cooking, can be a bonus. The kitchen is on the smaller side but there’s plenty of storage and it has new appliances.

1 balmoral avenue torontoThere are two bedrooms and three washrooms in this suite. The master bedroom is spacious and has a cozy fireplace.

1 balmoral avenue torontoThe master also has a spa-like en suite and walk-in closets.

1 balmoral avenue torontoApart from the 2,007-square-feet of living space inside, the place also has a balcony that looks west, so you can admire the sunset over the city on summer nights.1 balmoral avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH906 – 1 Balmoral Ave.
  • Price: $2,450,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 95    
  • Transit Score: 88
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,695.26 monthly
  • Listing agent: David Fenster
  Listing ID: C43441081 balmoral avenue toronto
Good For

Someone looking for a classically beautiful condo. This isn’t a hard loft or one of those glass boxes downtown, it has an elegant quality that’s hard to come by.

Move On If

You are looking for a hard loft or new build condo.1 balmoral avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Misho Shaltout

