This is what a $600K house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Real estate in Toronto is tricky right now: both sales and listings are down, but home prices have risen since last month. A starting budget of $600,000 is more than $100K below the average price of properties these days, unless you're on the market for a potential fixer-upper.

Here's what a $600,000 home in Toronto looks like vs. other cities.

Toronto - $600,000 CAD

This brick home in Scarborough sits on a cul-de-sac right next to Morningside Park, but it's certainly no sight to behold. There's only one bathroom to its three bedrooms, but its proximity to the highways off Morningside are a big plus.

Ottawa - $599,988 CAD

This cute blue heritage home in a rural suburb of Ottawa is currently home to three tenants, including a couple of businesses. Evidently its proximity to the main street of Rideau Valley Drive is a big plus for anyone looking to take over this property.

St. John's - $599,900 CAD

This massive three-bedroom property sits on half an acre of land and includes its own walking trail that leads to Pippy Park, the biggest provincially-managed urban park in the country. Plus it comes wiht a claw tub, heated double garage, and a music room.

Calgary - $600,000 CAD

Built just five years ago, this four-bedroom home basically looks brand new. It's located in the residential Montgommery neighbourhood, not far from Bow River, and comes equipped with state of the art everything, from its five-piece bathroom to speakers around the house.

Cote-Saint-Luc, Quebec - $589,000 CAD

According to its listing, this four-bedroom home "will need some TLC". To be fair, it was built in 1957, this is the firs time its been in the market since then. You may want to get rid of the ultra-retro mix of tiled and old wood floors, or just give the grout a good revamp.

Chicago, Illinois - $598,513 CAD

Retaining its unique exterior (it was built in 1929), this three-bedroom home has been completely revamped with a new roof, new countertops, and a bathroom with heated floors. Despite its homely face, this property's interior is nothing short of pristine.

Des Moines, Washington - $598,513 CAD

This two-bedroom was completely renovated this year to include new quartz countertops, carpets, and a fresh coat of paint. Living here means being part of the tightly-knit Huntington Park community, a neighbourhood reserved for people 55 years-old and over.

Atlanta, Georgia - $598,510 CAD

You'll get tons of light in this cozy family home with four bedrooms. The backyard is professionally fenced and landscaped, and even includes a koi pond and night light. It's located in LaVista Park, a northeastern neighbourhood not far from midtown Atlanta.