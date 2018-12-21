Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
78 Summerhill Ave Toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $363K over asking

This is one of those houses that requires you to look past the atrocious wallpaper, or you’ll never see the true value. The home was owned by the same family for 60 years, and from the looks of the photos, they haven’t done much to it in at least 30.78 Summerhill Ave TorontoThe house is nestled in between the Summerhill and Rosedale neighbourhoods, and it sits on a decent plot of land, making it ideally suited to some hardcore renovations.

78 Summerhill Ave TorontoThere are five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious enough and the master bedroom has a lovely bay window.

78 Summerhill Ave TorontoThe kitchen is a galley kitchen with plenty of storage space.

78 Summerhill Ave TorontoThe backyard is large and surrounded by mature trees. With a little landscaping, it would be the perfect summer oasis.  

The Essentials
  • Address: 78 Summerhill Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 25 x 130 feet
  • Realtor: Sotheby's International Realty
  • Hit the market at: $1,999,000
  • Sold for: $2,361,50078 Summerhill Ave Toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Location, location, location. This neighbourhood is home to many a fancy house, and while this one is definitely a gut job, the land it’s sitting on is worth something.78 Summerhill Ave Toronto

Was it worth it?

Personally this place seems like a lot of work but that being said, nicely renovated houses in this neighbourhood have been known to go for over $3 million, so there’s a good chance you’ll make a return on your investment.78 Summerhill Ave Toronto

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty

