Condo of the week: 73 McCaul Street

When it comes to condos in, Toronto they’re a dime a dozen. That’s to say they all look exactly the same. But every once in a while, you get someone with enough creativity to turn the stereotypical condo into something bespoke. This two-bed is beautifully renovated, with style and even some character. And, it’s not millions of dollars, which is always a bonus. The unit has an open-concept layout, and with features like a barn door, the place has kind of a loft vibe. However, the ceilings are way too low to truly make it lofty.

The kitchen is small but the subway tiles are a nice modern touch.

The master bedroom is spacious enough to fit a king size bed.

The other bedroom is cozy but bright with two big windows.

There’s even some outdoor space with a West-facing balcony.

Specs

Address: #732 - 73 McCaul Street

Price: $599,900

Bedrooms: 1 + 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $832.89 monthly

Listing agent: Audrey Azad

Listing ID: C4321405

Good For

A couple’s first home. It’s one of those places that’s the perfect starter place. It’s nice, cozy and you actually afford it.

Move On If

You want more room. The condo isn’t even 900 sq. ft. and that can be a bit cramped for some.