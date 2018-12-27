Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
73 McCaul street toronto

Condo of the week: 73 McCaul Street

When it comes to condos in, Toronto they’re a dime a dozen. That’s to say they all look exactly the same. But every once in a while, you get someone with enough creativity to turn the stereotypical condo into something bespoke.73 MCCAUL street torontoThis two-bed is beautifully renovated, with style and even some character. And, it’s not millions of dollars, which is always a bonus.73 McCaul street torontoThe unit has an open-concept layout, and with features like a barn door, the place has kind of a loft vibe. However, the ceilings are way too low to truly make it lofty.

73 McCaul street torontoThe kitchen is small but the subway tiles are a nice modern touch.

73 McCaul street torontoThe master bedroom is spacious enough to fit a king size bed.

73 McCaul street torontoThe other bedroom is cozy but bright with two big windows.

73 McCaul street torontoThere’s even some outdoor space with a West-facing balcony.  

Specs
  • Address: #732 - 73 McCaul Street
  • Price: $599,900
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 99    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $832.89 monthly
  • Listing agent: Audrey Azad
  • Listing ID: C432140573 McCaul street toronto
Good For

A couple’s first home. It’s one of those places that’s the perfect starter place. It’s nice, cozy and you actually afford it.  73 McCaul street toronto

Move On If

You want more room. The condo isn’t even 900 sq. ft. and that can be a bit cramped for some.73 McCaul street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Imaginahome

