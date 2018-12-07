Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
40 parkview hill crescent toronto

Sold! Ultra modern Toronto home goes for $248K under asking

This house is sleek, modern and has some hi-tech features that could entice any tech bro, including a snowmelt driveway, which is sure to come in handy any day now.40 parkview hill crescent torontoThe house is so minimalist that I thought this might be a new build for a moment. The open concept main floor is quite barren, but is bright thanks panoramic windows. 

40 parkview hill crescent torontoAlthough they don’t offer much privacy at night…

40 parkview hill crescent torontoThe kitchen is pristine with light cabinets, sparkling white counter tops and high-end appliances.  

40 parkview hill crescent torontoThere’s over 4,100-square-feet of living space with roomy 10-foot ceilings. The home also comes equipped with heated bathroom and basement floors, Smart Home technology and other such luxuries.

40 parkview hill crescent torontoThere are four large bedrooms each with their own en suite.

40 parkview hill crescent torontoThe master bedroom is exceptionally spacious and has an en suite bathroom, as well as a walk-out balcony.40 parkview hill crescent torontoThe backyard is quite simple now, but is definitely big enough to put a pool in if one would be so inclined.40 parkview hill crescent toronto

The Essentials
Why it sold for what it did?

This home basically tripled in price since it last sold in 2016, and other than the insane real estate market in Toronto, I have no idea why this house is sold for almost $3 million. Perhaps one redeeming quality is it’s close to the ravine.40 parkview hill crescent toronto

Was it worth it?

Definitely not. It’s not that it’s not a nicely done house, but if the most intriguing thing about it is the tech, the house is too basic to be worth this much. Also it’s on a corner lot with a bus stop in front of it... not really prime real estate now is it?40 parkview hill crescent toronto

Lead photo by

Studio GTA Virtual Tour

