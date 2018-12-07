Sold! Ultra modern Toronto home goes for $248K under asking

This house is sleek, modern and has some hi-tech features that could entice any tech bro, including a snowmelt driveway, which is sure to come in handy any day now. The house is so minimalist that I thought this might be a new build for a moment. The open concept main floor is quite barren, but is bright thanks panoramic windows.

Although they don’t offer much privacy at night…

The kitchen is pristine with light cabinets, sparkling white counter tops and high-end appliances.

There’s over 4,100-square-feet of living space with roomy 10-foot ceilings. The home also comes equipped with heated bathroom and basement floors, Smart Home technology and other such luxuries.

There are four large bedrooms each with their own en suite.

The master bedroom is exceptionally spacious and has an en suite bathroom, as well as a walk-out balcony. The backyard is quite simple now, but is definitely big enough to put a pool in if one would be so inclined.

The Essentials

Address: 40 Parkview Hill Crescent

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Size: 20.7 x 184.38 feet

Realtor: Karen Law, Century 21

Hit the market at: $2,998,000

Sold for: $2,750,000

Why it sold for what it did?

This home basically tripled in price since it last sold in 2016, and other than the insane real estate market in Toronto, I have no idea why this house is sold for almost $3 million. Perhaps one redeeming quality is it’s close to the ravine.

Was it worth it?

Definitely not. It’s not that it’s not a nicely done house, but if the most intriguing thing about it is the tech, the house is too basic to be worth this much. Also it’s on a corner lot with a bus stop in front of it... not really prime real estate now is it?