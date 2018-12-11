House of the week: 37 Meadowcliffe Drive

This Scarborough mansion is back from the road among the trees, giving you tons of privacy. Inside the home is a mid-century masterpiece with a Frank Llyod Wright vibe to it. The home is bright and airy thanks to all the windows and skylights that let natural light filter into the home. The wood accents contrasted with the marble floors are stunning.

The main floor is open concept, making the space seem larger than life.

The family room has an ornate marble fireplace that also has a water and light feature to it. I can’t decide if that’s tacky or just fun.

There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the home. The bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of light.

The bathrooms definitely aren’t the modern spa-like one’s that we've grown accustomed to seeing, but they’re functional nonetheless.

On the ground floor is a large rec room with a built-in wet bar for any cocktail parties you might want to throw.

As for outdoor space—you’re spoiled. The property is huge and there’s also a pool for when the weather warms up again. But in the meantime you can enjoy the indoor hot tub!

Specs

Address: 37 Meadowcliffe Dr.

Price: $2,999,900

Lot Size: 143.95 x 376.73 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 20

Walk Score: 22

Transit Score: 53

Listing agent: Roxane Bryce

Listing ID: E4317312

Good For

Privacy. The property is huge and surrounded by trees, so much so that you can barely see the house from the road. You’ll never have to worry about nosy neighbours.

Move On If

You want to be closer to the action. This part of Toronto is so far removed from the hustle and bustle of the downtown core that it’s almost the country.