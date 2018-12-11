House of the week: 37 Meadowcliffe Drive

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 32 minutes ago
37 meadowcliffe drive toronto

This Scarborough mansion is back from the road among the trees, giving you tons of privacy. Inside the home is a mid-century masterpiece with a Frank Llyod Wright vibe to it.37 meadowcliffe drive torontoThe home is bright and airy thanks to all the windows and skylights that let natural light filter into the home. The wood accents contrasted with the marble floors are stunning.

37 meadowcliffe drive torontoThe main floor is open concept, making the space seem larger than life.

37 meadowcliffe drive torontoThe family room has an ornate marble fireplace that also has a water and light feature to it. I can’t decide if that’s tacky or just fun.

37 meadowcliffe drive torontoThere are five bedrooms and three bathrooms throughout the home. The bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of light.

37 meadowcliffe drive torontoThe bathrooms definitely aren’t the modern spa-like one’s that we've grown accustomed to seeing, but they’re functional nonetheless.

37 meadowcliffe drive torontoOn the ground floor is a large rec room with a built-in wet bar for any cocktail parties you might want to throw.

37 meadowcliffe drive torontoAs for outdoor space—you’re spoiled. The property is huge and there’s also a pool for when the weather warms up again. But in the meantime you can enjoy the indoor hot tub!   37 meadowcliffe drive toronto

Specs
  • Address: 37 Meadowcliffe Dr.
  • Price: $2,999,900
  • Lot Size: 143.95 x 376.73 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 20
  • Walk Score: 22
  • Transit Score: 53
  • Listing agent: Roxane Bryce
  • Listing ID: E431731237 meadowcliffe drive toronto
Good For

Privacy. The property is huge and surrounded by trees, so much so that you can barely see the house from the road. You’ll never have to worry about nosy neighbours.37 meadowcliffe drive toronto

Move On If

You want to be closer to the action. This part of Toronto is so far removed from the hustle and bustle of the downtown core that it’s almost the country. 37 meadowcliffe drive toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Rew.ca

