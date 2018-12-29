Real Estate
29 Queens Quay East Toronto

Condo of the week: 29 Queens Quay East

With sweeping views of the lake, this penthouse suite is nothing short of breathtaking. The huge panoramic windows flood almost every space in the massive condo with natural light.29 Queens Quay East TorontoThe large living room has 22 metres of windows facing the lake, with a double sided gas fireplace breaking up the space, so it doesn’t seem too barren.

29 Queens Quay East TorontoThe kitchen is sleek and unassuming. The wood cabinets are so light they almost blend into the wall.

29 Queens Quay East TorontoThere are two bedrooms and a den, which could be used as a third bedroom if desired. They’re both spacious and bright.

29 Queens Quay East TorontoThe bedrooms each have lovely modern en suite bathrooms and a view of Lake Ontario, which I can’t say I’d mind waking up to every morning. 29 Queens Quay East TorontoThe only part of this condo that’s a bit of a let down is the family room. It’s around the corner and is kind of a dark "nothing" space.

29 Queens Quay East TorontoThe other thing that might be a deal breaker for some is the huge diagonal supporting beams that cut across all the windows. While I personally like the look, it does have a bit of an unfinished scaffolding effect.

29 Queens Quay East TorontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a large balcony, which is undoubtedly lovely but could be a bit breezy.  29 Queens Quay East Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #UPH1402 - 29 Queens Quay East
  • Price: $2,995,000
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 87    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,650 monthly
  • Listing agent: Sam Sibai
  • Listing ID: C431835729 Queens Quay East Toronto
Good For

The views. Almost every room in the house faces the lake. Sunsets will certainly be magical.29 Queens Quay East Toronto

Move On If

You don’t like heights. If being top floor in a unit that’s basically suspended between two buildings is enough to give you vertigo you might want to pass on this suite.29 Queens Quay East Toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Studio GTA 

