Condo of the week: 29 Queens Quay East

With sweeping views of the lake, this penthouse suite is nothing short of breathtaking. The huge panoramic windows flood almost every space in the massive condo with natural light. The large living room has 22 metres of windows facing the lake, with a double sided gas fireplace breaking up the space, so it doesn’t seem too barren.

The kitchen is sleek and unassuming. The wood cabinets are so light they almost blend into the wall.

There are two bedrooms and a den, which could be used as a third bedroom if desired. They’re both spacious and bright.

The bedrooms each have lovely modern en suite bathrooms and a view of Lake Ontario, which I can’t say I’d mind waking up to every morning. The only part of this condo that’s a bit of a let down is the family room. It’s around the corner and is kind of a dark "nothing" space.

The other thing that might be a deal breaker for some is the huge diagonal supporting beams that cut across all the windows. While I personally like the look, it does have a bit of an unfinished scaffolding effect.

As for outdoor space, there’s a large balcony, which is undoubtedly lovely but could be a bit breezy.

Specs

Address: #UPH1402 - 29 Queens Quay East

Price: $2,995,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 87

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,650 monthly

Listing agent: Sam Sibai

Listing ID: C4318357

Good For

The views. Almost every room in the house faces the lake. Sunsets will certainly be magical.

Move On If

You don’t like heights. If being top floor in a unit that’s basically suspended between two buildings is enough to give you vertigo you might want to pass on this suite.