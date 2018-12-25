House of the week: 170 Howland Avenue

This fully renovated Victorian has all the classic elements of a historic home, combined with the modern touches that make it beautiful.

The red oak hardwood floor, exposed brick and stained glass windows fill the house with character and colour.

The main floor is open concept. Oddly, the kitchen is in the middle rather than at the back, like is common with most Victorians. This is great for being part of all the action even if you’re the one stuck in the kitchen cooking.

The dining room leads out into the backyard, which presently looks a little bit barren in the winter months but come spring, will be lush.

There’s even a cute little garden shed at the back, which if you’re creative enough, could maybe become a studio.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms and a washroom.

One of the rooms is currently being used as a family room, but it can easily be transformed back into a bedroom.

The master suite is on the third floor. It’s bright and spacious. There’s a Juliet balcony, fireplace and a large en suite.

Across the hallway on the third floor is the office/dressing room. I’ve never really seen a walk-in closet big enough to double as a home office, but at least you’ll never be short of room for all your things.

There’s more living space in the basement with a cozy rec room that has a gas fireplace.

Specs

Address: 170 Howland Avenue

Price: $1,898,000

Lot Size: 19 x 197 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: Street

Walk Score: 84

Transit Score: 96

Listing agent: Carol Lome

Listing ID: C4319953

Good For

Entertaining. With the kitchen situated in the middle of the house, it’s the perfect spot to play host. Everyone always ends up in the kitchen anyway.

Move On If

You’re children aren’t the best at sharing bathrooms. With only one bathroom on the second floor, you can guarantee some yelling matches about who gets first dibs.