Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
170 howland avenue toronto

House of the week: 170 Howland Avenue

This fully renovated Victorian has all the classic elements of a historic home, combined with the modern touches that make it beautiful. 

170 howland avenue torontoThe red oak hardwood floor, exposed brick and stained glass windows fill the house with character and colour.170 howland avenue toronto

The main floor is open concept. Oddly, the kitchen is in the middle rather than at the back, like is common with most Victorians. This is great for being part of all the action even if you’re the one stuck in the kitchen cooking.

170 howland avenue torontoThe dining room leads out into the backyard, which presently looks a little bit barren in the winter months but come spring, will be lush.

170 howland avenue torontoThere’s even a cute little garden shed at the back, which if you’re creative enough, could maybe become a studio.

170 howland avenue torontoOn the second floor there are three bedrooms and a washroom.

170 howland avenue torontoOne of the rooms is currently being used as a family room, but it can easily be transformed back into a bedroom.

170 howland avenue torontoThe master suite is on the third floor. It’s bright and spacious. There’s a Juliet balcony, fireplace and a large en suite.

170 howland avenue torontoAcross the hallway on the third floor is the office/dressing room. I’ve never really seen a walk-in closet big enough to double as a home office, but at least you’ll never be short of room for all your things.

170 howland avenue torontoThere’s more living space in the basement with a cozy rec room that has a gas fireplace.170 howland avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: 170 Howland Avenue
  • Price: $1,898,000
  • Lot Size: 19 x 197 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: Street
  • Walk Score: 84
  • Transit Score: 96
  • Listing agent: Carol Lome
  • Listing ID: C4319953170 howland avenue toronto
Good For

Entertaining. With the kitchen situated in the middle of the house, it’s the perfect spot to play host. Everyone always ends up in the kitchen anyway.170 howland avenue toronto

Move On If

You’re children aren’t the best at sharing bathrooms. With only one bathroom on the second floor, you can guarantee some yelling matches about who gets first dibs.170 howland avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

