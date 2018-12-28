Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
123 glenrose avenue toronto

Sold! This is what a $3M Toronto home looks like

From the outside, this home looks so stereotypical suburban house that normally I wouldn’t give it a second glance. But on the inside it’s wonderfully modern and chic.123 glenrose avenue toronto

The whole house has been beautifully renovated. They’ve opened up the main floor so that the living room, dining room and kitchen all flow one into the other. It’s spacious, bright and airy.

123 glenrose avenue torontoThe kitchen is sleek with chef-grade appliances and the family room/eat-in kitchen area have a gorgeous walk-out into the backyard.

123 glenrose avenue torontoThe backyard is pretty "cookie-cutter-deck-with-a-patch-of-grass" but it’s surrounded by trees which will be nice when the leaves come back.

123 glenrose avenue torontoThe home has three storeys. On the second floor are the principal bedrooms, they’re ample and bright. There’s also a shared bathroom on the floor.

123 glenrose avenue torontoThe third floor is reserved for the master suite. It has a chalet vibe with the exposed wood beam and the fireplace. There’s also a balcony off the master bedroom that overlooks the backyard.

123 glenrose avenue torontoAs prerequisite with any master bedroom in these kinds of houses, there’s a large walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite with his and her sinks.  

123 glenrose avenue torontoThere’s more living space in the basement with a rec room, extra bedroom and my favourite, a kick-ass wine cellar that can hold up to 800 bottles!123 glenrose avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 123 Glenrose Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 38 x 139 feet
  • Realtor: McHardy Real Estate Team
  • Hit the market at: $3,295,000
  • Sold for: $3,225,000123 glenrose avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

For the size of the house and the location, plus the top to bottom reno, this place is guaranteed to be expensive.123 glenrose avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

It’s not architecturally unique but it is a five-bedroom house in Moore Park so it’s probably worth what they paid.  123 glenrose avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

