Sold! This is what a $3M Toronto home looks like

From the outside, this home looks so stereotypical suburban house that normally I wouldn’t give it a second glance. But on the inside it’s wonderfully modern and chic.

The whole house has been beautifully renovated. They’ve opened up the main floor so that the living room, dining room and kitchen all flow one into the other. It’s spacious, bright and airy.

The kitchen is sleek with chef-grade appliances and the family room/eat-in kitchen area have a gorgeous walk-out into the backyard.

The backyard is pretty "cookie-cutter-deck-with-a-patch-of-grass" but it’s surrounded by trees which will be nice when the leaves come back.

The home has three storeys. On the second floor are the principal bedrooms, they’re ample and bright. There’s also a shared bathroom on the floor.

The third floor is reserved for the master suite. It has a chalet vibe with the exposed wood beam and the fireplace. There’s also a balcony off the master bedroom that overlooks the backyard.

As prerequisite with any master bedroom in these kinds of houses, there’s a large walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite with his and her sinks.

There’s more living space in the basement with a rec room, extra bedroom and my favourite, a kick-ass wine cellar that can hold up to 800 bottles!

The Essentials

Address: 123 Glenrose Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 38 x 139 feet

Realtor: McHardy Real Estate Team

Hit the market at: $3,295,000

Sold for: $3,225,000

Why it sold for what it did?

For the size of the house and the location, plus the top to bottom reno, this place is guaranteed to be expensive.

Was it worth it?

It’s not architecturally unique but it is a five-bedroom house in Moore Park so it’s probably worth what they paid.