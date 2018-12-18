House of the week: 116 Sorauren Avenue

This modern home in Parkdale is stunning. The soaring ceilings, the massive windows with industrial black frames, the exposed brick, the gleaming marble and the touch of rustic barn wood all combine into a masterpiece. Designed by Nicholas Ancerl, this newly-renovated home is one-of-a-kind. The main floor is open concept. The kitchen is delightfully modern and minimalist, with sleek counter tops and 20-foot ceilings.

The living room is cozy and bright thanks to the full wall of windows that walk-out into the back garden.

With an exposed brick wall and a big bright window, the space has an airy hard loft vibe. The master bedroom also has a walk-out balcony.

The master en suite is decadent, with beautiful marble floors, big windows and a deep soaker tub. The only issue is that tub is right in front of that big window…Definitely not for the modest.

Specs

Address: 116 Sorauren Ave.

Price: $2,588,000

Lot Size: 21.54 x 110 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: Street

Walk Score: 75

Transit Score: 93

Listing agent: Edward Pontes

Listing ID: W4283904

Good For

Exhibitionists. Right in front of the bathtub there’s a two huge floor-to-ceiling windows directly overlooking Sorauren Avenue, so there’s always the possibility that any passerby could catch a glimpse. Naughty!

Move On If

The idea of having to deal with street parking makes you want put your head through a wall.