116 Sorauren Avenue Toronto

House of the week: 116 Sorauren Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

This modern home in Parkdale is stunning. The soaring ceilings, the massive windows with industrial black frames, the exposed brick, the gleaming marble and the touch of rustic barn wood all combine into a masterpiece.116 Sorauren Avenue TorontoDesigned by Nicholas Ancerl, this newly-renovated home is one-of-a-kind. The main floor is open concept. The kitchen is delightfully modern and minimalist, with sleek counter tops and 20-foot ceilings.

116 Sorauren Avenue TorontoThe living room is cozy and bright thanks to the full wall of windows that walk-out into the back garden.

116 Sorauren Avenue TorontoWith an exposed brick wall and a big bright window, the space has an airy hard loft vibe. The master bedroom also has a walk-out balcony.

116 Sorauren Avenue TorontoThe master en suite is decadent, with beautiful marble floors, big windows and a deep soaker tub. The only issue is that tub is right in front of that big window…Definitely not for the modest.116 Sorauren Avenue Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 116 Sorauren Ave.
  • Price: $2,588,000
  • Lot Size: 21.54 x 110 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: Street
  • Walk Score: 75
  • Transit Score: 93
  • Listing agent: Edward Pontes
  • Listing ID: W4283904116 Sorauren Avenue Toronto
Good For

Exhibitionists. Right in front of the bathtub there’s a two huge floor-to-ceiling windows directly overlooking Sorauren Avenue, so there’s always the possibility that any passerby could catch a glimpse. Naughty!116 Sorauren Avenue Toronto

Move On If

The idea of having to deal with street parking makes you want put your head through a wall.

116 Sorauren Avenue Toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Gillian Jackson Photography

