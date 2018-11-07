Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
38 the esplanade toronto

Rental of the week: 38 The Esplanade

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In a world of cookie-cutter condos, it’s hard to find something unique. While the layout might be as typical as they come, this unit still manages to be one of a kind.38 the esplanade torontoThe newly renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located in the heart of St. Lawrence and is cozy despite the concrete floors and ceilings. The rich wood accents add a sense of warmth to the place.

38 the esplanade torontoMy favourite part of this unit is the rotating TV that’s built into the wall. It either faces the living room area or the bedroom depending on your preference. I hope it’s automatic because there’s nothing worse than having to adjust your television when you’re hungover.

38 the esplanade torontoThe kitchen is small but has all the necessities. It also has a large wine rack so you can start that wine collection you’ve always wanted.

38 the esplanade torontoWhile this place was probably originally a two-bedroom unit, they’ve converted the second bedroom into a lovely home office.

38 the esplanade torontoThe master bedroom is spacious enough for a queen bed and is bright with a large floor-to-ceiling window.

38 the esplanade torontoOutside is a dream. The patio is romantic with fairy lights, a hammock and comfortable seating. It’s also a whopping 350-square-feet so there’s plenty of room to host a party.

Specs
  • Address: 38 The Esplanade
  • Type: Condo
  • Rent: $3,995/ month
  • Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: Not specified
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Terrace
  • Pet friendly? No
38 the esplanade torontoGood For

Entertaining. With a 75-plus bottle wine rack, a huge 10-person table and a patio that looks like a fairytale, how could you not have an amazing bash here?38 the esplanade toronto

Move On If

You think almost $4,000 a month is a bit much for a one bed. Sure utilities, furniture and internet are included, but still.    38 the esplanade toronto

Lead photo by

Toronto Luxury Rentals

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: 38 The Esplanade

House of the week: 51 Rear Indian Grove

This is the most expensive home to rent in Toronto right now

Sold! Stunning Toronto home goes for $278K over asking

Condo of the week: 1900 Bayview Avenue

Rental of the week: 455 Dovercourt Road

This is what a $2,200 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Toronto is getting a huge new college campus downtown