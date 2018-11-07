Rental of the week: 38 The Esplanade

In a world of cookie-cutter condos, it’s hard to find something unique. While the layout might be as typical as they come, this unit still manages to be one of a kind. The newly renovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located in the heart of St. Lawrence and is cozy despite the concrete floors and ceilings. The rich wood accents add a sense of warmth to the place.

My favourite part of this unit is the rotating TV that’s built into the wall. It either faces the living room area or the bedroom depending on your preference. I hope it’s automatic because there’s nothing worse than having to adjust your television when you’re hungover.

The kitchen is small but has all the necessities. It also has a large wine rack so you can start that wine collection you’ve always wanted.

While this place was probably originally a two-bedroom unit, they’ve converted the second bedroom into a lovely home office.

The master bedroom is spacious enough for a queen bed and is bright with a large floor-to-ceiling window.

Outside is a dream. The patio is romantic with fairy lights, a hammock and comfortable seating. It’s also a whopping 350-square-feet so there’s plenty of room to host a party.

Specs

Address: 38 The Esplanade

Type: Condo

Rent: $3,995/ month

Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Not specified

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Terrace

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Entertaining. With a 75-plus bottle wine rack, a huge 10-person table and a patio that looks like a fairytale, how could you not have an amazing bash here?

Move On If

You think almost $4,000 a month is a bit much for a one bed. Sure utilities, furniture and internet are included, but still.