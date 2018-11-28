Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
95 bathurst street toronto

Rental of the week: 95 Bathurst Street

This condo is right in the heart of the Fashion District, so all those amazing, restaurants, bars and coffee shops are just a stone's throw away.95 bathurst street torontoThe open concept condo is bright, airy and filled with natural light. The soaring concrete ceilings give this place an urban vibe but the giant 18-foot floor to ceiling window makes sure it doesn’t seem like you’re in a bunker.

95 bathurst street torontoThe kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances. It is kind of small with not a lot of counter space, but the breakfast island makes up for it.

95 bathurst street torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom overlooks the living room. This could be a problem if you’re sharing the unit with someone who has an opposite schedule from you as sound will certainly travel.

95 bathurst street torontoThere’s another spacious bedroom and two modern bathrooms as well in the unit.95 bathurst street torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a balcony off the living room with enough room for seating. If you’re in need of more room to gather, there’s a shared green space with lots of seating.95 bathurst street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #424 - 95 Bathurst Street
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $5,000/month
  • Listing agent: Steven Liambas
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? No95 bathurst street toronto
Good For

Short term rentals. It can be hard to find a nice furnished place to rent for a couple of months that isn’t an Airbnb. This place offers short term rentals and could potentially be made into a long-term rental if need be.

95 bathurst street torontoMove On If

You can’t live without a bathtub. Sometimes in the winter, there’s nothing more relaxing than soaking in the tub. Unfortunately, the only place to scrub-a-dub-dub here is a shower.95 bathurst street toronto

Lead photo by

Realmedia Real Estate Photography

