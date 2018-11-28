Rental of the week: 95 Bathurst Street

This condo is right in the heart of the Fashion District, so all those amazing, restaurants, bars and coffee shops are just a stone's throw away. The open concept condo is bright, airy and filled with natural light. The soaring concrete ceilings give this place an urban vibe but the giant 18-foot floor to ceiling window makes sure it doesn’t seem like you’re in a bunker.

The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances. It is kind of small with not a lot of counter space, but the breakfast island makes up for it.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom overlooks the living room. This could be a problem if you’re sharing the unit with someone who has an opposite schedule from you as sound will certainly travel.

There’s another spacious bedroom and two modern bathrooms as well in the unit. As for outdoor space, there’s a balcony off the living room with enough room for seating. If you’re in need of more room to gather, there’s a shared green space with lots of seating.

Specs

Address: #424 - 95 Bathurst Street

Type: House

Rent: $5,000/month

Listing agent: Steven Liambas

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Short term rentals. It can be hard to find a nice furnished place to rent for a couple of months that isn’t an Airbnb. This place offers short term rentals and could potentially be made into a long-term rental if need be.

Move On If

You can’t live without a bathtub. Sometimes in the winter, there’s nothing more relaxing than soaking in the tub. Unfortunately, the only place to scrub-a-dub-dub here is a shower.