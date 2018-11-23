Sold! Toronto home sells for 310K above asking

I’m not sure if the fact that this house sold in only a day is a sign of how amazing it is or how insane the Toronto real estate market is. Maybe both?

This four bedroom, four bathroom home in Little Italy was fully renovated. It’s bright, airy and modern.

The main floor is open concept with the living, dining and kitchen areas all melding together, thanks to the gorgeous white oak hardwood floors.

The kitchen has loads of storage, stainless steel appliances and has a gorgeous walnut banquet, which would be ideal for family meals.

The kitchen walks out into the backyard. It looks a bit sparse as we head into the winter but it definitely has potential when summer returns.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. They’re not the most spacious but they’re bright and have plenty of closet space.

The master suite has lots of storage with a giant closet and a secret loft space. There’s also a modern three-piece en suite.

The basement is a fully-equipped suite, which might be perfect for a live-in nanny, in-laws or even to rent out for some extra income.

The Essentials

Address: 577 Crawford Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 18 x 116 feet

Realtor: Brott Hadden Group

Hit the market at: $1,999,999

Sold for: $2,310,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a beautifully renovated house in the oh-so popular Little Italy. Houses in this area are notorious for selling quickly, and above asking price. Also, it has a whole basement suite so there’s lots of potential for future income.

Was it worth it?

You’re basically getting a brand new home that’s move-in ready, so I’d say it’s worth it. And, considering this house lasted only a day on the market, someone else saw this house for the prize it is.