Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
577 crawford street toronto

Sold! Toronto home sells for 310K above asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

I’m not sure if the fact that this house sold in only a day is a sign of how amazing it is or how insane the Toronto real estate market is. Maybe both?577 crawford street toronto

This four bedroom, four bathroom home in Little Italy was fully renovated. It’s bright, airy and modern.

577 crawford street torontoThe main floor is open concept with the living, dining and kitchen areas all melding together, thanks to the gorgeous white oak hardwood floors.

577 crawford street torontoThe kitchen has loads of storage, stainless steel appliances and has a gorgeous walnut banquet, which would be ideal for family meals.

577 crawford street torontoThe kitchen walks out into the backyard. It looks a bit sparse as we head into the winter but it definitely has potential when summer returns.

577 crawford street torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. They’re not the most spacious but they’re bright and have plenty of closet space.

577 crawford street torontoThe master suite has lots of storage with a giant closet and a secret loft space. There’s also a modern three-piece en suite.

577 crawford street torontoThe basement is a fully-equipped suite, which might be perfect for a live-in nanny, in-laws or even to rent out for some extra income.577 crawford street toronto

The Essentials
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a beautifully renovated house in the oh-so popular Little Italy. Houses in this area are notorious for selling quickly, and above asking price. Also, it has a whole basement suite so there’s lots of potential for future income.577 crawford street toronto

Was it worth it?

You’re basically getting a brand new home that’s move-in ready, so I’d say it’s worth it. And, considering this house lasted only a day on the market, someone else saw this house for the prize it is.577 crawford street toronto

elevate townsThanks to Elevate Towns for sponsoring this post.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto home sells for 310K above asking

Condo of the week: 277 Davenport Road

Rental of the week: 254 Broadway Avenue

5 stunning new office buildings coming soon to Toronto

House of the week: 29 Marion Street

Ontario government scraps rent control and Toronto doesn't like it

Sold! In six years this Toronto home tripled in price

Condo of the week: 295 Davenport Road