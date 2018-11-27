House of the week: 53 Argyle Street

Nestled between a condo building and post-war row houses is this former community centre, which was transformed into a single family residence. The entrance hallway has soaring ceilings and light filtering in from the skylights. It’s tall enough that the current owners installed a basketball net for a quick game of hoops even when there’s snow outside.

The main floor is open concept with lots of natural light.

There’s a huge kitchen and dining area, as well as a couple sitting rooms for people to lounge around. It’s a great space to have everyone together but not on top of each other.

There are six bedrooms on the second and third floor of the house. All are spacious with lots of closet and storage space.

The home also has five bathrooms, some of which are en suite bathrooms. So, there’s plenty of showers to go around.

There’s even more room in the basement with an extra kitchen, and a rec room that’s been transformed into a studio space by the current owners.

As for outdoor space, there’s a lovely courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and lots of room for seating.

Specs

Address: 53 Argyle Street

Price: $3,999,999

Lot Size: 52 x 50 feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Marta Pozniakowski

Listing ID: C4306114

Good For

Commune-style living. There’s plenty of bedrooms, bathrooms, and living space, there’s even two kitchens. It’s the perfect place for unconventional living.

Move On If

You’re looking for a more traditional home. Because this house was transformed from a community centre into a home, there are elements to this house that are quirky. For example, there’s a urinal in one of the bathrooms.