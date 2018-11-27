Real Estate
53 argyle street toronto

House of the week: 53 Argyle Street

Nestled between a condo building and post-war row houses is this former community centre, which was transformed into a single family residence.53 argyle street torontoThe entrance hallway has soaring ceilings and light filtering in from the skylights. It’s tall enough that the current owners installed a basketball net for a quick game of hoops even when there’s snow outside.

53 argyle street torontoThe main floor is open concept with lots of natural light.

53 argyle street torontoThere’s a huge kitchen and dining area, as well as a couple sitting rooms for people to lounge around. It’s a great space to have everyone together but not on top of each other.

53 argyle street torontoThere are six bedrooms on the second and third floor of the house. All are spacious with lots of closet and storage space.

53 argyle street torontoThe home also has five bathrooms, some of which are en suite bathrooms. So, there’s plenty of showers to go around.

53 argyle street torontoThere’s even more room in the basement with an extra kitchen, and a rec room that’s been transformed into a studio space by the current owners.

53 argyle street torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a lovely courtyard with an outdoor kitchen and lots of room for seating.53 argyle street toronto

Specs
Good For

Commune-style living. There’s plenty of bedrooms, bathrooms, and living space, there’s even two kitchens. It’s the perfect place for unconventional living.53 argyle street toronto

Move On If

You’re looking for a more traditional home. Because this house was transformed from a community centre into a home, there are elements to this house that are quirky. For example, there’s a urinal in one of the bathrooms.53 argyle street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Genesis View

