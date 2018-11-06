Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
51 rear indian grove toronto

House of the week: 51 Rear Indian Grove

This is no ordinary coach house, and for over $4 million, it had better be something special. The historic place is three storeys, four bedrooms and four bathrooms.51 rear indian grove toronto

The current owners have done it up in a Scandinavian-inspired design. The combination of light wood and white walls adds a lovely sense of modernity to the century old home, and the exposed brick and soaring ceilings create a hard loft vibe.

51 rear indian grove torontoThe main floor is open concept, with the living room, kitchen and dining room all flowing seamlessly between each other. The big doors that lead out to the backyard let tons of natural light filter into the home.

51 rear indian grove torontoThe kitchen is sleek and stylish with white quartz and brass features.

51 rear indian grove torontoOn the second floor is the family room and two bedrooms. The space are bright thanks to the light wood floors and big windows.

51 rear indian grove torontoThe two bedrooms share a jack-and-jill bathroom. Just remember to shut both doors when using it!

51 rear indian grove torontoOn the third floor there’s the master suite and a fourth bedroom. The master suite is spacious with a large walk-in closet and a spacious en suite.

51 rear indian grove torontoAs this is the rear portion of a property, there isn’t a lot of backyard space. But the space there is beautifully done. The large stone patio and all the big trees create a beautiful little spot to sit out during the evening.51 rear indian grove toronto

Specs
Good For

Minimalists. The design in this house is Scandinavian minimalism at its finest. It’s like a Kinfolk magazine come to life and I’m here for it.  51 rear indian grove toronto

Move On If

You aren’t big on sharing. This is a laneway property after all, so you do have to share the lot with another home. If you’re not a fan of the neighbour, things might not go so well.51 rear indian grove toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

