Sold! Toronto period home goes for 207K above asking

Built in 1880, this Cabbagetown Victorian semi-detached house is filled with beautiful original period elements. The double living room has soaring 10-foot ceilings, and the original white marble mantle with a wood burning fireplace. There’s also beautiful stained glass windows, crown moldings and medallions throughout.

The house has some interesting decor that may have been difficult to look past for some. The brightly coloured walls and the interesting rainbow wood panelled basement ceiling remind me of circus tents and clowns. So anyone with a clown-phobia could be triggered.

The kitchen is pretty standard. There’s plenty of storage and counter space. My only gripe with this room is the pitiful backsplash which looks like stick-on tiles.

The kitchen walks-out into the lush shaded backyard. While it looks a bit overgrown with the fall photographs, you can easily imagine how nice it will be in the summer.

The bedrooms are upstairs, as is an office. The rooms are spacious and bright.

There’s one bathroom to share among the three bedrooms on the second floor. So, there might be some traffic jams in the morning, but the double sink will help.

On the third floor is the master bedroom. It has a balcony that has a view of the treetops but no en suite bathroom. But, the bathroom on the third floor is shared with the family room, so it’s almost like an en suite.

The family room is just off the master bedroom. It has a wood stove fireplace which will be nice in the brutally cold winter months.

The Essentials

Address: 41 Amelia Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 21.35 x 120 feet

Realtor: Ron Reaman, Sotheby’s International Realty

Hit the market at: $1,798,000

Sold for: $2,005,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The original historical interior has been preserved marvellously, from the white marble mantle to the delicate ceiling medallions, they’re all still intact which is difficult to find and so the price reflects that.

Was it worth it?

Definitely. This house only lasted two days on the market. Circus interiors aside whoever bought this place knows the value of a well maintained old home.