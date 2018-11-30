Real Estate
41 amelia street toronto

Sold! Toronto period home goes for 207K above asking

Built in 1880, this Cabbagetown Victorian semi-detached house is filled with beautiful original period elements.41 amelia street torontoThe double living room has soaring 10-foot ceilings, and the original white marble mantle with a wood burning fireplace. There’s also beautiful stained glass windows, crown moldings and medallions throughout.

41 amelia street torontoThe house has some interesting decor that may have been difficult to look past for some. The brightly coloured walls and the interesting rainbow wood panelled basement ceiling remind me of circus tents and clowns. So anyone with a clown-phobia could be triggered.

41 amelia street torontoThe kitchen is pretty standard. There’s plenty of storage and counter space. My only gripe with this room is the pitiful backsplash which looks like stick-on tiles.

41 amelia street torontoThe kitchen walks-out into the lush shaded backyard. While it looks a bit overgrown with the fall photographs, you can easily imagine how nice it will be in the summer.

41 amelia street torontoThe bedrooms are upstairs, as is an office. The rooms are spacious and bright.

41 amelia street torontoThere’s one bathroom to share among the three bedrooms on the second floor. So, there might be some traffic jams in the morning, but the double sink will help.

41 amelia street torontoOn the third floor is the master bedroom. It has a balcony that has a view of the treetops but no en suite bathroom. But, the bathroom on the third floor is shared with the family room, so it’s almost like an en suite.

41 amelia street torontoThe family room is just off the master bedroom. It has a wood stove fireplace which will be nice in the brutally cold winter months.  41 amelia street toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 41 Amelia Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 21.35 x 120 feet
  • Realtor: Ron Reaman, Sotheby’s International Realty
  • Hit the market at: $1,798,000
  • Sold for: $2,005,00041 amelia street toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The original historical interior has been preserved marvellously, from the white marble mantle to the delicate ceiling medallions, they’re all still intact which is difficult to find and so the price reflects that.  41 amelia street toronto

Was it worth it?

Definitely. This house only lasted two days on the market. Circus interiors aside whoever bought this place knows the value of a well maintained old home.41 amelia street toronto

