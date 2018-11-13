House of the week: 35 Misty Crescent

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
35 misty crescent toronto

Despite this home looking like a 1950s brutalist concrete house, it’s actually quite modern on the inside and it’s environmentally friendly too! The kitchen was made with recycled materials and there’s a geothermal heating system.  

35 misty crescent torontoThe expansive home is bright and airy thanks to its large windows, soaring ceilings and open concept layout. Even the basement is flooded with natural light thanks to the large glass doors that walk-out to the backyard.

35 misty crescent torontoWhile normally open plan is a good thing, I almost think this house is too spacious and it seems cold. The polished concrete floors aren’t really helping create a cozy vibe either.  

35 misty crescent torontoHowever, the home does a wonderful job of creating a seamless transition between the indoor and outdoor. The large windows and the huge doors that open to the patio let the stunning backyard that backs onto the ravine be apart of the home all the time.

35 misty crescent torontoThe second floor has three bedrooms, including the master bedroom and a family room. The family room walks out onto a small deck.

35 misty crescent torontoThe master bedroom is nice enough but I’m definitely not a fan of the master bathroom.

35 misty crescent torontoThe brown tiles and frosted glass remind me of the kind of bathrooms you find at fitness clubs.

35 misty crescent torontoThe basement has extra living space with a large media room, extra bedroom and an exercise room.

35 misty crescent torontoThe backyard is better than most, extending into the ravine. There’s plenty of lawn space and an outdoor kitchen—perfect for throwing summer dinner parties.

35 misty crescent torontoSpecs
  • Address: 35 Misty Cres.
  • Price: $6,018,000
  • Lot Size: 90 x 179 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3 + 2
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 7
  • Walk Score: 49
  • Transit Score: 58
  • Listing agent: Nancy Saedi
  • Listing ID: C4289492
35 misty crescent torontoGood For

Entertaining. There’s so much space and the kitchen, both indoor and outdoor, are ideal for throwing large parties.35 misty crescent toronto

Move On If

You’re a loud family. Because this house is open concept and it’s mostly concrete, any noise will be amplified. Say goodbye to any peace and quiet you might desperately seek.35 misty crescent toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week.

Lead photo by

35misty.com

