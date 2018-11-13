House of the week: 35 Misty Crescent

Despite this home looking like a 1950s brutalist concrete house, it’s actually quite modern on the inside and it’s environmentally friendly too! The kitchen was made with recycled materials and there’s a geothermal heating system.

The expansive home is bright and airy thanks to its large windows, soaring ceilings and open concept layout. Even the basement is flooded with natural light thanks to the large glass doors that walk-out to the backyard.

While normally open plan is a good thing, I almost think this house is too spacious and it seems cold. The polished concrete floors aren’t really helping create a cozy vibe either.

However, the home does a wonderful job of creating a seamless transition between the indoor and outdoor. The large windows and the huge doors that open to the patio let the stunning backyard that backs onto the ravine be apart of the home all the time.

The second floor has three bedrooms, including the master bedroom and a family room. The family room walks out onto a small deck.

The master bedroom is nice enough but I’m definitely not a fan of the master bathroom.

The brown tiles and frosted glass remind me of the kind of bathrooms you find at fitness clubs.

The basement has extra living space with a large media room, extra bedroom and an exercise room.

The backyard is better than most, extending into the ravine. There’s plenty of lawn space and an outdoor kitchen—perfect for throwing summer dinner parties.

Specs

Address: 35 Misty Cres.

Price: $6,018,000

Lot Size: 90 x 179 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 2

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 49

Transit Score: 58

Listing agent: Nancy Saedi

Listing ID: C4289492

Good For

Entertaining. There’s so much space and the kitchen, both indoor and outdoor, are ideal for throwing large parties.

Move On If

You’re a loud family. Because this house is open concept and it’s mostly concrete, any noise will be amplified. Say goodbye to any peace and quiet you might desperately seek.