Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Condo of the week: 295 Davenport Road

Condo of the week: 295 Davenport Road

Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
This is one of the rare lofts in the Annex, which is mostly home to old Victorian homes. The unit is in the historic Creed's Storage Vaults, which used to store furs up until the 80s, at which point it was converted into these lofts.

This place boasts 1,400-square-feet of bright, airy living space and it has a large outdoor terrace.

One sore spot is that the kitchen is tucked away in a corner under the stairs. So while there is enough counter space, it looks a tiny bit cramped because of the low ceiling.

Upstairs is the master bedroom. It's roomy and has a seating area with wood burning fireplace, which is nice as we head into the winter.  

The master suite also walks out onto the rooftop patio, which overlooks the mature trees in the neighbourhood. It also has a BBQ hookup so it's perfect for summer grilling.

Specs
  • Address: #212 - 295 Davenport Road
  • Price: $1,275,000
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 96    
  • Transit Score: 96
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,017.56 monthly
  • Listing agent: Jen Laschinger
  • Listing ID: C4290950
Good For

Bath time. The bathtub seems almost like a Jacuzzi that's how big it is, so it's perfect for lengthy soaks at the end of a hard day.

Move On If

You need more than one bedroom.

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

