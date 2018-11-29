House of the week: 29 Marion Street

This recently renovated property is the perfect home for a small family. The Roncey home has exposed brick and wood beams, giving it a cool hard loft vibe but it also has a backyard, so it's the best of both worlds.

The main floor is open concept with beautiful hardwood floors and an open riser staircase, so the space feels airy despite it being on the small side.

The kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space. I like the combo of modern white cabinets with the rustic wood accents. There’s also a dine-in centre island for a quick breakfast.

Upstairs are the cozy bedrooms. The master bedroom is bright and has exposed beams. The only downside is that everyone must share the bathroom.

The main bathroom is modern with beautiful marble-like floors.

There’s more living space in the finished basement.

Specs

Address: 29 Marion Street

Price: $1,499,000

Lot Size: 19.12 x 71.29 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Street Permit Parking

Walk Score: 86

Transit Score: 90

Listing agent: Lina Porretta

Listing ID: W4286266

Good For

A small family. It’s a beautiful no-frills house in a great kid-friendly neighbourhood, plus it’s close to High Park and downtown.

Move On If

You don’t want to deal with the hassle of street parking. As we head into winter months there’s nothing worse than digging your car out of a snow bank, so move on if you want a garage or even just a driveway.