Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
29 marion street toronto

House of the week: 29 Marion Street

This recently renovated property is the perfect home for a small family. The Roncey home has exposed brick and wood beams, giving it a cool hard loft vibe but it also has a backyard, so it's the best of both worlds.29 marion street toronto

The main floor is open concept with beautiful hardwood floors and an open riser staircase, so the space feels airy despite it being on the small side. 

29 marion street torontoThe kitchen has plenty of storage and counter space. I like the combo of modern white cabinets with the rustic wood accents. There’s also a dine-in centre island for a quick breakfast.

29 marion street torontoUpstairs are the cozy bedrooms. The master bedroom is bright and has exposed beams. The only downside is that everyone must share the bathroom.

29 marion street torontoThe main bathroom is modern with beautiful marble-like floors.

29 marion street torontoThere’s more living space in the finished basement.

29 marion street torontoSpecs
  • Address: 29 Marion Street
  • Price: $1,499,000
  • Lot Size: 19.12 x 71.29 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Street Permit Parking
  • Walk Score: 86
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Listing agent: Lina Porretta
  • Listing ID: W4286266
29 marion street torontoGood For

A small family. It’s a beautiful no-frills house in a great kid-friendly neighbourhood, plus it’s close to High Park and downtown.29 marion street toronto

Move On If

You don’t want to deal with the hassle of street parking. As we head into winter months there’s nothing worse than digging your car out of a snow bank, so move on if you want a garage or even just a driveway.29 marion street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

