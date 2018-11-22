Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
277 davenport road toronto

Condo of the week: 277 Davenport Road

This condo building was designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, who were behind such Toronto landmarks as the AGO and the ROM. This particular unit was designed by the company founder, Siamak Hariri. With pedigree like that, it’s no wonder this place is stunning.

277 davenport road torontoThe open-concept main floor is well-lit and spacious, thanks to the giant wall of windows. The expansive space has beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and gorgeous marble accents.

277 davenport road torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern. It also has a massive wine room, which any wine lover is surely envious of.

277 davenport road torontoThere are only two bedrooms in this unit. The master bedroom has direct access to the small terrace.

277 davenport road torontoFor such a large condo, the terrace is dwarfed in comparison. But, at least there is some outdoor space.

277 davenport road torontoThe master bedroom's en suite bathroom is massive.

277 davenport road torontoThere’s his-and-hers sinks, a huge soaker tub and a gym. Yes, you read that correctly—there’s a gym in the bathroom.

277 davenport road torontoThe other bedroom is nothing to shake a stick at. It even comes with it’s very own walk-in closet.277 davenport road toronto

Specs
  • Address: #502 - 277 Davenport Road
  • Price: $3,880,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 96    
  • Transit Score: 96
  • Maintenance Fees: $2,305.15 monthly
  • Listing agent: Christian Vermast
  • Listing ID: C4300964
277 davenport road torontoGood For

Wine enthusiasts. This condo has a wine room that can store up to 900 bottles of wine. This isn’t amateur hour.277 davenport road toronto

Move On If

You want more outdoor space. The balcony is only 216-square-feet, which might be a bit too cramped for your style. 277 davenport road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

