Condo of the week: 277 Davenport Road

This condo building was designed by Hariri Pontarini Architects, who were behind such Toronto landmarks as the AGO and the ROM. This particular unit was designed by the company founder, Siamak Hariri. With pedigree like that, it’s no wonder this place is stunning.

The open-concept main floor is well-lit and spacious, thanks to the giant wall of windows. The expansive space has beautiful hardwood floors, high ceilings and gorgeous marble accents.

The kitchen is sleek and modern. It also has a massive wine room, which any wine lover is surely envious of.

There are only two bedrooms in this unit. The master bedroom has direct access to the small terrace.

For such a large condo, the terrace is dwarfed in comparison. But, at least there is some outdoor space.

The master bedroom's en suite bathroom is massive.

There’s his-and-hers sinks, a huge soaker tub and a gym. Yes, you read that correctly—there’s a gym in the bathroom.

The other bedroom is nothing to shake a stick at. It even comes with it’s very own walk-in closet.

Specs

Address: #502 - 277 Davenport Road

Price: $3,880,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 96

Maintenance Fees: $2,305.15 monthly

Listing agent: Christian Vermast

Listing ID: C4300964

Good For

Wine enthusiasts. This condo has a wine room that can store up to 900 bottles of wine. This isn’t amateur hour.

Move On If

You want more outdoor space. The balcony is only 216-square-feet, which might be a bit too cramped for your style.