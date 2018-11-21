Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
254 Broadway Avenue Toronto

Rental of the week: 254 Broadway Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
If you’ve always dreamed of being a librarian, this place might just be for you, because it has one of those little free libraries on the front lawn. It’s darling!

254 Broadway Avenue TorontoBut, if you’re not into free book exchanges, the rest of the house is pretty nice too. It’s bright, spacious and modern.254 Broadway Avenue TorontoThe main floor is open plan with loads of living space. The living room even has a functioning fireplace to keep you warm on those harsh winter nights.

254 Broadway Avenue TorontoThe kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances and ample counter space.

254 Broadway Avenue TorontoUpstairs, there’s four bedrooms. They’re all bright and big enough to fit a double bed (at least). They also all have lots of closet space, which is always a bonus.

254 Broadway Avenue TorontoThe bathrooms are standard, but nice and fairly spacious. 

254 Broadway Avenue TorontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a large backyard with a big deck and a gazebo. In the summer it will be perfect for hosting backyard bashes and BBQs.254 Broadway Avenue Toronto

Specs
  • Address: 254 Broadway Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $4,450/ month
  • Listing agent: Ehson Rahmati
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? Yes254 Broadway Avenue Toronto
Good For

A family, or a group of young professionals. There’s plenty of space, and the rent isn’t so outrageous when you split it four ways.254 Broadway Avenue Toronto

Move On If

You want to be more central. While it’s close to the subway, it’s still all the way past Eglinton.254 Broadway Avenue Toronto

Lead photo by

Property Pandas Inc.

