Rental of the week: 254 Broadway Avenue

If you’ve always dreamed of being a librarian, this place might just be for you, because it has one of those little free libraries on the front lawn. It’s darling!

But, if you’re not into free book exchanges, the rest of the house is pretty nice too. It’s bright, spacious and modern. The main floor is open plan with loads of living space. The living room even has a functioning fireplace to keep you warm on those harsh winter nights.

The kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances and ample counter space.

Upstairs, there’s four bedrooms. They’re all bright and big enough to fit a double bed (at least). They also all have lots of closet space, which is always a bonus.

The bathrooms are standard, but nice and fairly spacious.

As for outdoor space, there’s a large backyard with a big deck and a gazebo. In the summer it will be perfect for hosting backyard bashes and BBQs.

Specs

Address: 254 Broadway Avenue

Type: House

Rent: $4,450/ month

Listing agent: Ehson Rahmati

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

A family, or a group of young professionals. There’s plenty of space, and the rent isn’t so outrageous when you split it four ways.

Move On If

You want to be more central. While it’s close to the subway, it’s still all the way past Eglinton.