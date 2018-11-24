Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
24 juniper avenue toronto

Sold! Renovated Toronto home goes for $187K above asking

This adorable home in The Beaches reminds me of the waterfront properties in Florida, with a wrap around porch and white panelling.

24 juniper avenue torontoInside the home has been beautifully renovated. The rustic wood floors, the exposed brick fireplace and big bay windows give the house a cozy, almost cottage-like feel.24 juniper avenue toronto

The main floor is open concept with tall ceilings and lots of natural light.

24 juniper avenue torontoThe kitchen is modern and clean with white counters and stainless steel appliances.

24 juniper avenue torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. They’re all pretty standard, but nice.

24 juniper avenue torontoThe master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a big en suite. The bay window floods the room with sunlight.

24 juniper avenue torontoOn the third floor there’s a huge loft room, which could be used as a guest bedroom or a home office. There’s more space in the basement, however, it is unfinished.

24 juniper avenue torontoThe backyard is pretty basic with a deck, stone patio and a small lawn. It’s not winning any gardening awards, but any green space is great.    24 juniper avenue toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 24 Juniper Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Size: 54 x 100 feet
  • Realtor: Re/Max Hallmark Richards Group Realty
  • Hit the market at: $1,965,000
  • Sold for: $2,152,00024 juniper avenue toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It seems that $2 million is the going rate for a renovated house these days. This one is very lovely, and it’s a spacious house in a good neighbourhood that close to schools, the TTC and downtown.24 juniper avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

It’s definitely a nice house, but I don’t know if it’s $2-million-nice. The basement is unfinished, there’s only 2.5 bathrooms and you’re still a 40 minute commute from downtown.24 juniper avenue toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

