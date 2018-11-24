Sold! Renovated Toronto home goes for $187K above asking

This adorable home in The Beaches reminds me of the waterfront properties in Florida, with a wrap around porch and white panelling.

Inside the home has been beautifully renovated. The rustic wood floors, the exposed brick fireplace and big bay windows give the house a cozy, almost cottage-like feel.

The main floor is open concept with tall ceilings and lots of natural light.

The kitchen is modern and clean with white counters and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. They’re all pretty standard, but nice.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a big en suite. The bay window floods the room with sunlight.

On the third floor there’s a huge loft room, which could be used as a guest bedroom or a home office. There’s more space in the basement, however, it is unfinished.

The backyard is pretty basic with a deck, stone patio and a small lawn. It’s not winning any gardening awards, but any green space is great.

The Essentials

Address: 24 Juniper Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Size: 54 x 100 feet

Realtor: Re/Max Hallmark Richards Group Realty

Hit the market at: $1,965,000

Sold for: $2,152,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It seems that $2 million is the going rate for a renovated house these days. This one is very lovely, and it’s a spacious house in a good neighbourhood that close to schools, the TTC and downtown.

Was it worth it?

It’s definitely a nice house, but I don’t know if it’s $2-million-nice. The basement is unfinished, there’s only 2.5 bathrooms and you’re still a 40 minute commute from downtown.