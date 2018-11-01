Condo of the week: 1900 Bayview Avenue

If you’re looking for a condo that’s not smack in the downtown core, this place is ideal. Located between The Bridle Path and Lawrence Park, this beautifully designed three-bedroom, three-bathroom suite is surrounded by green space. The condo is very spacious with over 2,700 square feet of interior space plus a 1,200 square-foot rooftop terrace. Also, the 10-foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and lots of natural light make the space feel extra airy.

The kitchen is clean and crisp with all white cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances. I also love how there’s a bright breakfast area that walks out onto a small balcony.

A marble fireplace separates the open plan living room and dining room.

There are two main bedrooms, each with their own en suite and walk-in closet. They’re both a good size and have lots of natural light. There’s also an office that could theoretically be transformed into another bedroom, if need be.

A private elevator leads up to a huge rooftop terrace, which has a 360-degree view of the city and surrounding parks. It also has an outdoor kitchen.

Specs

Address: #GPH27 - 1900 Bayview Avenue

Price: $3,299,000

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 77

Transit Score: 69

Maintenance Fees: $2,041.90 monthly

Listing agent: Deanna Catherine Parrell

Listing ID: C4284261

Good For

Anyone with mobility issues, or who hates stairs. Everything is all on one level in this apartment, and there’s an elevator to take you up to the rooftop terrace so you never need to use the stairs.

Move On If

You don’t want to live next to a cemetery. Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery is visible from your living room window.