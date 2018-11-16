Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
16 harbour street toronto

Condo of the week: 16 Harbour Street

On the 54th floor, soaring above the city, is this stunning condo. With views for miles, it’s hard not to have your breath taken away at how beautiful this place is... or how much it costs.16 harbour street toronto

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom condo is modern, sleek and bright. 

16 harbour street torontoThe main floor is open concept with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the lake and the city. I like the fireplace that divides up the room a bit so it isn’t just one vast space.

16 harbour street torontoThe kitchen has dark wood cabinets, which seem almost too traditional for such a modern minimalist condo. But, there are still the top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, as well as a wine fridge.

16 harbour street torontoThe bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is bright with the two walls of windows, and has a walk-in closet as well as an en suite bathroom.16 harbour street toronto

The curious thing about the en suite is that the door and walls are glass, leaving little privacy.

16 harbour street torontoThe condo has a huge wrap around terrace as well as access to private indoor sky pool with a spa. Such luxury!16 harbour street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #5401 - 16 Harbour Street
  • Price: $7,250,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 6
  • Walk Score: 96    
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,930.36 monthly
  • Listing agent: John Fortney
  • Listing ID: C4304829
16 harbour street torontoGood For

The views. With most of the condo being windows, you have an unobstructed view of the lake and the city that are hard to beat.16 harbour street toronto

Move On If

You’re not a fan of see-through walls. Maybe some people don’t mind being on display while they're having a bath or brushing their teeth, but if you like the privacy of a solid wall and door, this place is not for you.16 harbour street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

16harbourst5401.com

