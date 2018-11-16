Condo of the week: 16 Harbour Street

On the 54th floor, soaring above the city, is this stunning condo. With views for miles, it’s hard not to have your breath taken away at how beautiful this place is... or how much it costs.

The three-bedroom, five-bathroom condo is modern, sleek and bright.

The main floor is open concept with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the lake and the city. I like the fireplace that divides up the room a bit so it isn’t just one vast space.

The kitchen has dark wood cabinets, which seem almost too traditional for such a modern minimalist condo. But, there are still the top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, as well as a wine fridge.

The bedrooms are upstairs. The master bedroom is bright with the two walls of windows, and has a walk-in closet as well as an en suite bathroom.

The curious thing about the en suite is that the door and walls are glass, leaving little privacy.

The condo has a huge wrap around terrace as well as access to private indoor sky pool with a spa. Such luxury!

Specs

Address: #5401 - 16 Harbour Street

Price: $7,250,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,930.36 monthly

Listing agent: John Fortney

Listing ID: C4304829

Good For

The views. With most of the condo being windows, you have an unobstructed view of the lake and the city that are hard to beat.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of see-through walls. Maybe some people don’t mind being on display while they're having a bath or brushing their teeth, but if you like the privacy of a solid wall and door, this place is not for you.