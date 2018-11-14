Rental of the week: 155 Dalhousie Street

This loft is captivating with its polished concrete floors, soaring ceilings and open concept layout. Located in the historic Merchandise building, this apartment boasts 1,000 square feet of living space, which is enough for two bedrooms plus a den and a bathroom.

The kitchen, dining and living room flow from one to another. The layout is a bit weird but the right furniture can make the space.

The living room seems quite narrow, almost hallway-esque, due to where the bedrooms are placed, but there’s lots of natural light thanks to the large windows.

The bedrooms have those cool sliding barn doors for some privacy. And the master bedroom also has lots of closet space, which is always a bonus.



Specs

Address: #1022- 155 Dalhousie Street

Type: Condo

Rent: $3,500/ month

Listing agent: Salar Taba

Furnished? No

Utilities: Yes except hydro

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Pride Month. You’re only a couple of blocks from all the best LGBTQ bars in Toronto and you pretty much have a front row seat to the parade.

Move On If

You want private outdoor space. While there’s a rooftop terrace with a pool, gardens and a koi pond, you can’t guarantee that you’ll be alone.