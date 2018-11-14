Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
155 Dalhousie Street Toronto

Rental of the week: 155 Dalhousie Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

This loft is captivating with its polished concrete floors, soaring ceilings and open concept layout.155 dalhousie street torontoLocated in the historic Merchandise building, this apartment boasts 1,000 square feet of living space, which is enough for two bedrooms plus a den and a bathroom.

155 dalhousie street torontoThe kitchen, dining and living room flow from one to another. The layout is a bit weird but the right furniture can make the space.

155 dalhousie street torontoThe living room seems quite narrow, almost hallway-esque, due to where the bedrooms are placed, but there’s lots of natural light thanks to the large windows.

155 dalhousie street torontoThe bedrooms have those cool sliding barn doors for some privacy. And the master bedroom also has lots of closet space, which is always a bonus.
155 dalhousie street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #1022- 155 Dalhousie Street
  • Type: Condo
  • Rent: $3,500/ month
  • Listing agent: Salar Taba
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Yes except hydro
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No155 dalhousie street toronto
Good For

Pride Month. You’re only a couple of blocks from all the best LGBTQ bars in Toronto and you pretty much have a front row seat to the parade.

155 dalhousie street torontoMove On If

You want private outdoor space. While there’s a rooftop terrace with a pool, gardens and a koi pond, you can’t guarantee that you’ll be alone.155 dalhousie street toronto

Lead photo by

Salar Taba

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: 155 Dalhousie Street

House of the week: 35 Misty Crescent

This is what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto vs other cities

Sold! Renovated Toronto home goes for $187K above asking

Toronto is getting a condo building with floating balconies

Condo of the week: 371 Wallace Avenue

Rental of the week: 38 The Esplanade

House of the week: 51 Rear Indian Grove