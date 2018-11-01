Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
1 ridley gardens toronto

Sold! Stunning Toronto home goes for $278K over asking

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Roncesvalles, this home sold in seven days for well over the asking price, and it’s easy to see why.

1 ridley gardens torontoThe home was fully renovated and it’s B-E-A-U-tiful! It's so pretty that it's been featured in several home design publications.  

1 ridley gardens torontoThe home has gorgeous hardwood floors, lots of natural light and a unique architectural turret.

1 ridley gardens torontoThe living room, dining room and kitchen are open plan, bright and spacious.

1 ridley gardens torontoThe kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a cute breakfast bar.

1 ridley gardens torontoOn the second floor are the bedrooms. They’re pretty standard, large and bright, and each has a decent closet.

1 ridley gardens torontoAlso on the second floor is a sun room with wall-to-wall windows. This room can transform into anything you want: a playroom, a reading room, a yoga studio—the possibilities are endless.

1 ridley gardens torontoOn the third floor is the master suite. It’s spacious and flooded with natural light.

1 ridley gardens torontoThe master en suite is Scandinavian-style and has my favourite thing in the world: heated towel racks.

1 ridley gardens torontoThere’s more living space in the basement with a large rec room, extra bedroom and plenty of storage.

1 ridley gardens torontoThe only downside to this home is that it’s a corner lot, so there’s not a lot of outdoor space. There’s a large covered balcony off the living room and a stone patio with space for a BBQ off the side of the house, but you’re definitely not getting a full backyard.  1 ridley gardens toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 1 Ridley Gardens
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size:  47.42 x 70.5 feet
  • Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $2,249,000
  • Sold for: $2,527,0001 ridley gardens toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Not only is the home stunning but the location is amazing. The neighbourhood is very family friendly, there’s wonderful restaurants nearby, High Park is super close and getting downtown is a breeze from this spot.  1 ridley gardens toronto

Was it worth it?

Without a doubt. It’s really hard to fault this property. The only thing that might make it seem overpriced is the lack of a yard.1 ridley gardens toronto

Julie Kinnear

