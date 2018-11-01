Sold! Stunning Toronto home goes for $278K over asking

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Roncesvalles, this home sold in seven days for well over the asking price, and it’s easy to see why.

The home was fully renovated and it’s B-E-A-U-tiful! It's so pretty that it's been featured in several home design publications.

The home has gorgeous hardwood floors, lots of natural light and a unique architectural turret.

The living room, dining room and kitchen are open plan, bright and spacious.

The kitchen has high-end stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a cute breakfast bar.

On the second floor are the bedrooms. They’re pretty standard, large and bright, and each has a decent closet.

Also on the second floor is a sun room with wall-to-wall windows. This room can transform into anything you want: a playroom, a reading room, a yoga studio—the possibilities are endless.

On the third floor is the master suite. It’s spacious and flooded with natural light.

The master en suite is Scandinavian-style and has my favourite thing in the world: heated towel racks.

There’s more living space in the basement with a large rec room, extra bedroom and plenty of storage.

The only downside to this home is that it’s a corner lot, so there’s not a lot of outdoor space. There’s a large covered balcony off the living room and a stone patio with space for a BBQ off the side of the house, but you’re definitely not getting a full backyard.

The Essentials

Address: 1 Ridley Gardens

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 47.42 x 70.5 feet

Realtor: Chestnut Park Real Estate Limited, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $2,249,000

Sold for: $2,527,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Not only is the home stunning but the location is amazing. The neighbourhood is very family friendly, there’s wonderful restaurants nearby, High Park is super close and getting downtown is a breeze from this spot.

Was it worth it?

Without a doubt. It’s really hard to fault this property. The only thing that might make it seem overpriced is the lack of a yard.