This is what a $2,200 apartment looks like in Toronto right now

Renting in Toronto has never been more expensive than in the last couple of years. It's hard to find the right digs for you, but with a budget just under the average one-bedroom cost (around $2,230), the right rental sites, and a few key steps, your options should be better than most.

Here's what a $2,200 rental in Toronto looks like right now.

There's a few good things going for this spot. First of all, the price of $2,200 includes utilities, which is a welcome surprise. Second, it comes with a den, a bike locker, and two large closets, which is more storage space than anyone could ever ask for in Toronto.

This fully-furnished one-bedroom is located just a 10-minute walk from Lawrence West station. It's also not far from Yorkdale or the 401 if you drive, and the unit comes with a huge tub, visitor parking and a balcony too.

Part of a complex of Willowdale condos, you can get a one-bedroom in this upscale building for $2,200, complete with a Studio Munge-designed lobby and complimentary shuttle service to nearby Sheppard Station during rush hour.

This 699-square-foot one-bedroom in The Curve Condos by Queen and Dufferin comes fully furnished. It sits right across the train tracks so it might get noisy, but if you happen to be facing south, at least you'll get a great view.

Walking distance from most major tourist attractions in the city, The Infinity Condos is offering up one-bedroom, 599-square-foot units, essentially at the base of the CN Tower . They don't come furnished but they do come with assigned parking, which is necessary in this area.

Garage parking, swimming pools, tennis courts, and a gym all come with this 660 square-foot one-bedroom off Windermere. Best part about this condo is that it's walking distance to Sunnyside Beach, High Park and all the pretty green areas by the Humber River.

You can snag a a two-bedroom in this four-storey Art Deco building for just $2,200—that's cheap in Toronto. Sitting at the corner of Jarvis and Maitland, this building is just four storeys high, and offers every unit a large balcony overlooking the quiet part of The Church-Wellesley Village.

Sitting off one of the trendiest streets in Toronto —Queen, that is—the 8-storey Sylvia Condos has a 660-square-foot bedroom available. Wall-to-wall windows will give you plenty of light, and with amazing access to both 510 and 501 streetcars, who needs a car?