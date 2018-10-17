Real Estate
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
203 jarvis street toronto

Downtown Toronto could be getting another hotel

Real Estate
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Jarvis Street could soon be home to a new hotel. 

A development proposal from IBI Group and Manga Hotels has gone through a bit of a back-and-forth with the city, but has now received zoning approval. 

The proposal is for a 32-storey, 108-metre building at the corner of Jarvis and Shuter streets. The building will be a mix of hotel suites and residential units (no word on condos or rentals just yet).

jarvis street hotel

The facade at the ground level was increased to three storeys, presumably to match the nextdoor townhouses. Image from IBI Group.

The proposal was originally meant for a smaller, hotel-only property. But, the latest plans include a residential space as well. 

The building will be located at 203 Jarvis Street. The space is currently a small parking lot. 

Nothing has been announced in regards to which hotel chain will operate the building, but the new tower is set to go up once everything is approved and finalized. 

Lead photo by

IBI Group

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Downtown Toronto could be getting another hotel

Rental of the week: 16 Lyndhurst Court

House of the week: 71 The Bridle Path

What a $3 million house looks like in Toronto vs. other cities

Sold! Rustic Toronto home by the lake goes for $2.6 million

Condo rents in Toronto just climbed to a record high

Condo of the week: 468 Wellington Street West

Rental of the week: 249 Withrow Avenue