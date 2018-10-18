Condo of the week: 94 Crescent Road

This condo building makes me nostalgic for the lovely courtyard flats in England. This three-storey townhouse is tucked away in a shady part of Rosedale. The main rooms are bright and cozy. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and the hardwood floors are beautiful.

I love the French doors in the various rooms that lead out onto the balconies. There are four balconies in total, so plenty of spots to have a cup of coffee or glass of wine in the summer.

The one sore spot in this townhouse is the kitchen, which looks like it hasn’t been updated in a while. The cabinets and appliances are very dated, so whoever buys this place will certainly have to renovate.

There are two bedrooms in this unit. Each have their own en suite bathroom. The bathrooms do look like they could use an upgrade as well.

The master bedroom also features a walk-in closet and sitting area.

Specs

Address: #TH8 - 94 Crescent Road

Price: $1,999,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 46

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $1,358.04 monthly

Listing agent: Eileen Elizabeth Lasswell

Listing ID: C4270998

Good For

Nature-lovers. This townhouse is steps away from Park Drive Reservation Lands, which is great for walks, mountain biking and just generally escaping the hustle and bustle of the city.

Move On If

You don’t want to renovate a kitchen. It’s a pain to do and for a place that’s almost $2 million, adding the price of a kitchen renovation might be a deal breaker.