Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
94 crescent road toronto

Condo of the week: 94 Crescent Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This condo building makes me nostalgic for the lovely courtyard flats in England. This three-storey townhouse is tucked away in a shady part of Rosedale.94 crescent road torontoThe main rooms are bright and cozy. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and the hardwood floors are beautiful.

94 crescent road torontoI love the French doors in the various rooms that lead out onto the balconies. There are four balconies in total, so plenty of spots to have a cup of coffee or glass of wine in the summer.

94 crescent road torontoThe one sore spot in this townhouse is the kitchen, which looks like it hasn’t been updated in a while. The cabinets and appliances are very dated, so whoever buys this place will certainly have to renovate.

94 crescent road torontoThere are two bedrooms in this unit. Each have their own en suite bathroom. The bathrooms do look like they could use an upgrade as well.

94 crescent road torontoThe master bedroom also features a walk-in closet and sitting area.94 crescent road toronto

Specs
Good For

Nature-lovers. This townhouse is steps away from Park Drive Reservation Lands, which is great for walks, mountain biking and just generally escaping the hustle and bustle of the city.94 crescent road toronto

Move On If

You don’t want to renovate a kitchen. It’s a pain to do and for a place that’s almost $2 million, adding the price of a kitchen renovation might be a deal breaker.94 crescent road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 94 Crescent Road

Downtown Toronto could be getting another hotel

Rental of the week: 16 Lyndhurst Court

House of the week: 71 The Bridle Path

What a $3 million house looks like in Toronto vs. other cities

Sold! Rustic Toronto home by the lake goes for $2.6 million

Condo rents in Toronto just climbed to a record high

Condo of the week: 468 Wellington Street West