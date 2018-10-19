Sold! This is what a $6 million home looks like in Toronto

This Wychwood Park Estate is impressive.

The unkempt surrounding gardens make the home almost seem haunted, but with Halloween right around the corner, it’s kind of perfect. But even though it has a spooky vibe on the outside, inside it looks like an old Hollywood home, especially with the lower level theatre and stage.

Built in 1915 for Sir William Gage, the residence has been restored to its full glory. The soaring ceilings, dramatic staircase and the stunning solarium with an antique stained glass skylight make this home beautiful.

The main floor has all the principal rooms. They’re bright and spacious with hardwood floors and marble fireplaces.

The murals on the dining room wall combined with the Grecian columns give the home a palatial quality.

The living room and the magnificent solarium both walk out into the garden.

The kitchen is the least dramatic room in the entire house. With plain white cabinets and simple appliances, it’s surprisingly pedestrian.

On the second floor are all the bedrooms, each with their own en suite. I like the antique decor. It’s almost like being in a heritage house museum.

The master bedroom has a three-piece en suite and a walkout balcony but it certainly isn’t the nicest bedroom in the house.

On the third floor there’s a library or additional bedroom if you like.

As for outdoor space—there’s tons. Naturalized gardens surround the home, and in the backyard, there’s a pool, complete with a pool cabana that has a spare kitchen as well as sauna and change rooms.

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a beautiful old house in a “Heritage District,” which means the neighbourhood will keep that park-like atmosphere and you won’t ever have to deal with a condo building being built next door.

Was it worth it?

I think overall this place is worth it. The location, property and home are all beautiful. Plus, you get access to Wychwood Park, which has a darling pond and tennis courts.