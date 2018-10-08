House of the week: 8 Harrison Road

From the outside this place looks more like a school or office building. The house is shaped like a Tetris piece and has that flat roof that the janitors would have to climb on to go get all the errant tennis balls.

Inside, however, is a beautiful modern home. The entrance way has soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light. I like the industrial staircase and the fact that there’s a full on tree in the middle of the floor. I wonder if that comes with the house?

The living room and dining room are open concept, and the rooms are interestingly-shaped. The marble fireplace is eye catching.

The kitchen and cozy family room are also open plan. The kitchen is stacked with top-of-the line appliances for all your cooking and hosting needs.

Also on the main floor is an office and a powder room. The powder room has very interesting wallpaper. Honestly,you could get motion sickness just looking at it.

Upstairs are the main bedrooms. Each come with their own en suite so you never have to argue over who gets to shower first.

The master bedroom is spacious with his and hers walk-in closets.

The basement is where all the fun happens. It comes with a home theatre, a wet bar and a wine fridge.

As for outdoor space this place is blessed with a massive deck and a salt water pool. There is no grass to speak of.

Specs

Address: 8 Harrison Road

Price: $4,950,000

Lot Size: 80.08 x 169.16 feet

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 56

Transit Score: 59

Listing agent: Nima Khadem

Listing ID: C4275045

Good For

Entertaining. The open concept main floor, combined with all the fun stuff in the basement and a salt water pool in the backyard this place is perfect for hosting parties all year round.

Move On If

You don’t want to shovel your roof in the winter. Flat roof homes and buildings are notorious for leaks, cracks and pooling water, so they require more maintenance than your regular slanted roof.