Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
8 harrison road toronto

House of the week: 8 Harrison Road

From the outside this place looks more like a school or office building. The house is shaped like a Tetris piece and has that flat roof that the janitors would have to climb on to go get all the errant tennis balls.8 harrison road toronto

Inside, however, is a beautiful modern home. The entrance way has soaring ceilings and plenty of natural light. I like the industrial staircase and the fact that there’s a full on tree in the middle of the floor. I wonder if that comes with the house?

8 harrison road torontoThe living room and dining room are open concept, and the rooms are interestingly-shaped. The marble fireplace is eye catching.

8 harrison road torontoThe kitchen and cozy family room are also open plan. The kitchen is stacked with top-of-the line appliances for all your cooking and hosting needs.

8 harrison road torontoAlso on the main floor is an office and a powder room. The powder room has very interesting wallpaper. Honestly,you could get motion sickness just looking at it.

8 harrison road torontoUpstairs are the main bedrooms. Each come with their own en suite so you never have to argue over who gets to shower first.

8 harrison road torontoThe master bedroom is spacious with his and hers walk-in closets.

8 harrison road torontoThe basement is where all the fun happens. It comes with a home theatre, a wet bar and a wine fridge.

8 harrison road torontoAs for outdoor space this place is blessed with a massive deck and a salt water pool. There is no grass to speak of.8 harrison road toronto

Specs
  • Address: 8 Harrison Road
  • Price: $4,950,000
  • Lot Size: 80.08 x 169.16 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 +1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 56
  • Transit Score: 59
  • Listing agent: Nima Khadem
  • Listing ID: C42750458 harrison road toronto
Good For

Entertaining. The open concept main floor, combined with all the fun stuff in the basement and a salt water pool in the backyard this place is perfect for hosting parties all year round.8 harrison road toronto

Move On If

You don’t want to shovel your roof in the winter. Flat roof homes and buildings are notorious for leaks, cracks and pooling water, so they require more maintenance than your regular slanted roof.  8 harrison road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Houssmax

