Rental of the week: 68 Yorkville Avenue

This condo is very uniquely decorated. There’s reclaimed wood everywhere. Literally everywhere. The walls, the ceiling, the bathroom, the bedroom. I think the only place that doesn’t look like a saloon is the balcony. But apart from the eccentric decor this condo is the height of luxury. This apartment boasts a hi-tech Lutron lighting system, Sonos speaker system, a steam room, and a Toto toilet.

The over 1500-square-foot unit has two bedroom, a study and an office.

When you walk in your greeted by the large kitchen area. The wood walls and ceiling make it quite dark and the blue lighting makes it seem like you’re in a novelty bar.

The living room has three large windows and walks out onto the balcony.

The bathroom has a double shower, which is also the steam room.

There’s also one of those toilets that doubles as a bidet and oddly a urinal.

I really like the deep soaker silver bathtub.

The master bedroom has a large bed and plenty of natural light. It also has one of those Pintrest worthy sliding barn doors.

As for outdoor space there’s a balcony overlooking Bay and Yorkville. Also, on the balcony there’s a Jacuzzi and a TV, so you can watch the game or your favourite show while soaking.

Specs

Address: #301- 68 Yorkville Avenue

Type: Condo

Rent: $9,600/ month

Listing agent: Arthur Zao

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2 +1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Living out any John Wayne fantasies you might have.

Move On If

You’re not into the wild wild west look. It’s a lot to handle if it’s not your style and you can’t even redecorate if you wanted.