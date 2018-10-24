Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
68 Yorkville Avenue Toronto

Rental of the week: 68 Yorkville Avenue

This condo is very uniquely decorated. There’s reclaimed wood everywhere. Literally everywhere. The walls, the ceiling, the bathroom, the bedroom. I think the only place that doesn’t look like a saloon is the balcony.68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoBut apart from the eccentric decor this condo is the height of luxury. This apartment boasts a hi-tech Lutron lighting system, Sonos speaker system, a steam room, and a Toto toilet.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoThe over 1500-square-foot unit has two bedroom, a study and an office.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoWhen you walk in your greeted by the large kitchen area. The wood walls and ceiling make it quite dark and the blue lighting makes it seem like you’re in a novelty bar.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoThe living room has three large windows and walks out onto the balcony.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoThe bathroom has a double shower, which is also the steam room.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoThere’s also one of those toilets that doubles as a bidet and oddly a urinal.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoI really like the deep soaker silver bathtub.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoThe master bedroom has a large bed and plenty of natural light. It also has one of those Pintrest worthy sliding barn doors.

68 Yorkville Avenue TorontoAs for outdoor space there’s a balcony overlooking Bay and Yorkville. Also, on the balcony there’s a Jacuzzi and a TV, so you can watch the game or your favourite show while soaking.68 Yorkville Avenue Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #301- 68 Yorkville Avenue
  • Type: Condo
  • Rent: $9,600/ month
  • Listing agent: Arthur Zao
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2 +1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? No68 Yorkville Avenue Toronto
Good For

Living out any John Wayne fantasies you might have.68 Yorkville Avenue Toronto

Move On If

You’re not into the wild wild west look. It’s a lot to handle if it’s not your style and you can’t even redecorate if you wanted.   68 Yorkville Avenue Toronto 

