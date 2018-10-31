Rental of the week: 455 Dovercourt Road

Located in Little Italy, this townhouse conversion is the perfect pad for a small family or couple. The fully furnished 1,150-square-foot open concept apartment has tons of natural light and plenty of outdoor space, which is a luxury in this city.

This unit has a small balcony and a 375-square-foot rooftop patio with sweeping views of Toronto's west end.

The kitchen is small but functional and has enough room for a breakfast bar.

As this place does come furnished, it's nice that the decor is tasteful and neutral throughout the home.

The bedrooms are upstairs. They're simple but well-proportioned. The master bedroom is super bright with one whole wall of windows.

There are no en suite bathrooms, but the main one has a large shower and a deep soaker tub.

Specs

Address: #6 - 455 Dovercourt Road

Type: Condo

Rent: $5,700/ month

Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony and Deck

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Summer BBQs. Sure, it's heading into winter now but the rooftop patio will be the prime spot for any summer jams as soon as the weather turns warm again.

Move On If

You don't want to fight over the bathroom. There's only one bathroom with a shower so you'll have to take turns.